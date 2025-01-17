Photos: RUMPELSTILSKIN At Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rumpelstiltskin will be presented at Sutter Street Theatre, running January 25 â€“ February 23. The play is adapted by Laura Luke and directed by Christine Lovette. See photos from the show.

The kingdom is almost out of gold after the reckless King and Queen spend the kingdomâ€™s money on frivolous things. The prince is trying to be the voice of reason. Hoping to get their spending under control. Rumpelstiltskin has been banished from the castle for years, after he tried to become more powerful than the Royal family. He begs his mother Circe, a witch, to give him magic. He sees a way to become more powerful by taking advantage of the situation. After Malcolm the Miller brags to his friend that his daughter, Sabrina, can spin straw into gold the King and Queen hear about it and think this will save the Kingdom. Soon everyone learns the importance of a name.

Reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit:Â Allen Schmeltz

Josh Mastronarde, Belle Ignacio, Scott Divine

Scott Devine, Belle Ignacio

Scott Devine, Belle Ignacio

Comments