Interview: Christopher Michael of CINDERELLA At Sierra Rep Shares His Thoughts on the West Coast, WICKED, and the Wonderful World of Sonora

BroadwayWorld spoke to Christopher Michael, who plays endearing revolutionary Jean Michel, about Cinderella, Sierra Rep, and which coast is the best coast.

Is this your first season as a company member with Sierra Rep? How did you learn of this hidden gem in the foothills of California?

Sierra Rep has been on my performance radar for several years! As an award-winning professional theatre, I was ecstatic to hear from Executive Producer Scott Viets and incredibly grateful to continue my professional career in musical theatre here. My first show and Sierra Rep debut was Elf the Musical last holiday season. I danced and tumbled in the ensemble as Charlie/Chadwick, as well as understudied the titular role of Buddy the Elf, the eccentric human who was raised by Santa’s elves. I stepped into the role for five performances when my overstudy and Artistic Director Jerry Lee wasn’t feeling well. Performing in an understudy track is always a bit nerve racking, but I had the time of my life experiencing the world through Buddy’s eyes! Shortly after Elf, I quickly committed to a year as a resident company member for the 2023 season, and, here we are!

What does being a company member entail?

As a resident company member, I have appeared onstage in the majority of Sierra Rep’s 2023 mainstage season. I appeared in the West Coast Premiere of Elvis the Musical (Dewey Phillips/Frank Sinatra), Clue (Unexpected Cop, Male Swing), Sunday in the Park with George (Louis/Male Swing/Franz u/s performed), Jersey Boys (Hank Majewski/Charlie Callelo, Bob Gaudio u/s), and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Jean Michel). Additionally, I toured local schools with SRT in Schools in The Odyssey (Odysseus) and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Brom Bones). Aside from performing, I am deeply committed to SRT JR. as a director, choreographer, and educator. Lastly, I create content and manage Sierra Rep’s social media. Follow us: @sierrarep on Facebook/Instagram!

What is your favorite part of being involved with SRT?

It’s definitely difficult to choose a single favorite but, I have to say, I’ve absolutely adored working with the young actors involved with SRT Jr., an enriching and hands-on program that provides theatre and dance classes as well as full productions for students ages seven through seventeen. The program provides students with a deeper understanding of theatre craft, and I loved my time choreographing and directing several productions this past year. Seeing these young performers not only develop performance skills, but learn how to express and trust themselves, speak confidently, and develop the need to achieve their goals at any cost has been nothing but inspiring. Similarly, I loved touring and performing at K-8 schools with SRT in Schools. This program brings professional theatre to the Tuolumne County area schools absolutely free of charge. Teaching theatre and arts education in schools is important to inspiring and creating the next generation of artists.

What has been your favorite role this season?

My favorite role of the season lies in my closing show of Sierra Rep’s 2023 season. In the most recent revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, my character, Jean Michel, is a feisty revolutionary who is determined to make a change for the starving class. I have adored finding the quirks and inner thoughts of this firebrand, who will stop at nothing to be seen and heard. Along with playing Jean Michel, I also play the giant (on stilts), a dancing horse, and perform the waltz during the ball. Performing in Cinderella keeps me busy onstage, but I am incredibly grateful for the endless opportunities that Sierra Rep has provided me with. Additionally, performing in Cinderella alongside my partner Kevin in our first professional show together has made it even more special.

Will you stay on for the 2024 season or do you have other projects coming up?

After Cinderella closes, I am headed back to NYC for the beginning of 2024! Recently, I signed with FireStarter Talent Agency and Jen Cloer. I am very excited to be back on the audition grind in NYC, alongside a team that supports and advocates for me not only as a performer, but as a person! However, after a fantastic year in the foothills of California, I do hope to return to Sierra Rep sometime next year!

You're based out of NYC so how is it being in such a different environment? What do you like the most and the least?

Yes, I am a NYC based performer. Since I can remember, I have dreamed of the city life: Broadway, subways, skyscrapers, etc. I love the feeling of hustle and bustle, and what better place to live? It truly is the city that never sleeps. When people ask me about the differences, my initial response is usually, “Well, it’s not New York!” but don’t get me wrong. I have loved my time in Sonora and the small-town style has been refreshing. Also, routinely getting recognized as a local actor at local coffee shops and stores has been incredibly neat, to say the least.

Most people are probably familiar with Disney's version of Cinderella. Let me ask you...do you prefer Disney or Rodgers and Hammerstein, and why?

While I did enjoy the Disney version when I was young, I am quite partial to the Rodgers and Hammerstein version. I grew up watching the many musical adaptations: the 1957 Julie Andrews version, the 1965 Lesley Ann Warren production, and the 1997 Brandy/Whitney Houston version. Similarly, Jean Michel was created for the 2013 Broadway revival, so the latest Rodgers and Hammerstein adaptation holds a place near and dear to my heart. I deeply enjoy the classic fairytale elements with modern-day twists, as well as the cheeky humor, stirring romance, and, of course, magic!

To continue in that vein…East Sonora Theatre or Fallon House Theatre?

In my year at Sierra Rep, I have had the privilege of performing on both stages! The Fallon House, located in Colombia State Park, is a very old fashioned, intimate theatre. Performing in the actual history of the beautiful space was very special in Clue and Jersey Boys. The East Sonora Theatre is located on the same Sonora campus as the administrative offices, costume/scenic shops, and rehearsal studios. I performed in Elvis: The Musical, Sunday in the Park with George, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella on this wonderful stage. I think I enjoyed sensing the entire creative and technical staff around me at the East Sonora Theatre. It is very empowering to see all of the pieces work together to solve the puzzle with your own eyes!

Wicked or Dear Evan Hansen?

As a longtime lover of The Wizard of Oz, I love the adaptation of Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz. Growing up, The Wizard of Oz was the first musical I performed in when I was ten years old in community theatre. With Wicked, I have caught performances of the national tour numerous times and attended the Broadway show last January (just before returning to Sierra Rep)! The seamless, compelling story and the impressive, whirling dance numbers are thrilling. It is definitely a dream show!

Finally, West Coast or East Coast? I feel a rap battle coming on.

While I have thoroughly enjoyed my year in California and visiting the West Coast for the first time, my heart longs for the East Coast and NYC. I absolutely adore my home, which lies in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. Kevin and I have been in the same apartment in BedStuy for over two years and we really just love it. We have been together for about eight years, and to think that a quarter of our life has been lived out together in Brooklyn is a very special thought. Kevin and I met in my first show ever (The Wizard of Oz) when we were both ten years old in community theatre. Sharing life in NYC as professional musical theatre performers truly lives out our ten-year-old aspiring dreams.

What advice would you give to your young students who dream of making theatre a career?

This industry is difficult to navigate, and it is not for the faint of heart. However, if you want it and commit to putting in hard work, you can do anything you set your mind to. Something I routinely stress to my students is the concept that you can only be you. So much of this industry is subjective: what you look like, what you sound like, how you fit into casting as a single piece of the puzzle, etc. However, at your core, you bring yourself to the table and that is enough. Showing up and doing the work to get there is 99% of the battle.

Jean Michel is a model for social change. Do you see any similarities between yourself and Jean Michel?

Funny enough, much of my initial character analysis on Jean Michel seemed parallel with my own life. An important word that I strive to describe myself as is an “advocate,” especially to the students I teach and coach. Empowering students to use their voices to elicit change in the arts industry is important to me, because it only needs to start with one person. One person can truly change the world. Arts advocacy goes further than just speaking up, it strives to build community, inspire social change, and provides various types of healing. With this, I am deeply passionate toward stressing the importance of arts education in young people.

Photo credit: Nick Wheelehon