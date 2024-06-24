Feature: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Franc D'Ambrosio to be Featured at UC Davis School Of Veterinary Medicine 75th Anniversary Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A veterinarian, a figure skater, and the Phantom of the Opera all walk into a room…but it’s not a joke. They are all gathering in the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on June 29th for the 75th Anniversary Gala celebrating the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. This event will raise money supporting scholarships for our future veterinarians and scientists.

Most will remember the evening’s Master of Ceremonies, Brian Boitano, for winning a gold medal in figure skating at the 1988 Olympics, but he is also an avid animal lover. He and his partner, Franc D’Ambrosio, rely on UC Davis to care for their dog, Hunter. Broadway enthusiasts may recognize D’Ambrosio as “The Iron Man of the Mask.” D’Ambrosio played the Phantom for five years in San Francisco’s production of The Phantom of the Opera. The couple is donating a priceless auction item -- a dinner and private concert by D’Ambrosio, which will be held in their San Francisco home.

Gala attendees will also be treated to performances by Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT). You will not want to miss Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya’s renowned choreography, the vocal performances, or the aerialist entertainment.

There is so much more to be experienced at this western-themed fete. A gourmet cocktail hour will be followed by dinner, dancing, and dessert. Live and silent auctions will feature unique art, items, and experiences.

Don your best Western wear and support the future of animal medicine on June 29th at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. For more information on how to support the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, please https://vetmed.ucdavis.edu/75th-anniversary-gala.

Photo credit: Vu Dao

