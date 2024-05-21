THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, by John Bishop and directed by Connie Mockenhaupt, will bring its who-done-it to Sutter Steet Theatre!

Performances run May 24 – June 23, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 4:30

Added Performance at 2:00pm on June 8 – Special Senior Rate!

Synopsis: The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher”) assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people—all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem which follows when the infamous “Slasher” makes his reappearance and strikes again—and again. As the composer, lyricist, actors and director prepare their performance, and a blizzard cuts off any possible retreat, bodies start to drop in plain sight, knives spring out of nowhere, masked figures drag their victims behind swiveling bookcases and accusing fingers point in all directions!

