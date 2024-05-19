Lake Tahoe Dance Collective to Host Opening Night Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lake Tahoe Dance Collective will celebrate the 12th Anniversary of its summer festival from July 23 - 26, 2024. The 12th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival kicks off with an opening night gala in Tahoe City, followed by Tahoe City Community Night, Kings Beach Community Night, and concludes in a closing night gala in Incline Village, featuring new commissions and performances from artists from New York City Ballet, Broadway, LA Dance Project, Boston Ballet, and more! For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.laketahoedancecollective.org/laketahoedancefestival.

Opening Night Gala

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 5:30pm at William B. Layton Park, Tahoe City

Artists from New York City Ballet, Broadway, LA Dance Project, Boston Ballet, and more grace this stage with the stunning backdrop of a Tahoe sunset. $75 ticket includes bountiful hors d'ouvres by celebrated chef Alex Tolger, an open wine, beer, and kombucha bar, and a silent auction. Seating will be provided for the performance.

The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival was started by longtime friends Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher in 2013 to present the finest professional dance and dance instruction in North Lake Tahoe. As the festival enters its second decade, Lake Tahoe Dance continues to commission new works and present rarely-seen classics alongside fan favorites danced by the highest caliber artists.

Some of the performances featured at the 2024 Lake Tahoe Dance Festival include an excerpt of Erick Hawkins Dance Company's Greek Dreams Nymph Solo, first performed at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 1973, with dancer Kristina Berger wearing the original costume on loan from the Library of Congress, a new commission from Daniel Baudendistel and Valerie Madonia, performed by Ethan Price and Kate Loxtercamp, an excerpt of Susan Stroman's Contact, performed by Stephen Hanna Ashley Fitzgerald, an excerpt of William Foresythe's Blake Works, performed by Lia Cirio and Paul Craig, Needle & Thread (Working Title), a new commission choreographed and performed by Daphne Fernberger, and a new commission from Maxfield Haines and Dwight Rhoden that explores identity and selfhood.

ABOUT LAKE TAHOE DANCE COLLECTIVE:

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective's mission is to promote classical, modern, and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education, and outreach, enriching the community as a whole as a cultural destination. What started as Tahoe Youth Ballet in 2009 with a single performance has become a company and school that presents a range of performances for Lake Tahoe audiences throughout the year, including its own productions as well as visiting dance companies. Lake Tahoe Dance Collective is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization.

