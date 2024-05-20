Sacramento Regional Theatre Alliance Honors Jeannie Wood and Lisa Moon of Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The non-profit theatre arts organization, SARTA, has announced that Jeannie Wood, Executive Director and Lisa Moon, Artistic Director of CATS have both received Lifetime Achievement Awards. The awards were presented following their current production of Snow Falling on Cedars on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Nevada Theatre.

SARTA Board President, Leslie Addiego, offered a brief speech prior to the presentation of the engraved plaques. Ms. Addiego said, “SARTA is extremely pleased to present these Lifetime Achievement Awards, in person, to Jeannie Wood and Lisa Moon, during CATS 30th anniversary year, Asian- American Pacific Islander Heritage month, and this amazing production of Snow Falling on Cedars.”

Both Jeannie Wood and Lisa Moon are founding members of CATS which was created in 1994. Over the past 30 years, CATS has been promoting diversity in the arts through multicultural theater, events and workshops. Additionally, CATS has developed a companion cultural enrichment program, a repertoire of cultural activities and events, too numerous to mention. CATS serves rural Nevada County, neighboring Sierra Foothills, the greater Sacramento region, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area. More information about CATS can be found at www.catsweb.com.

For more information about SARTA and its programs, please visit www.sarta.com.

