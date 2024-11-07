News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to Have Sacramento Premiere at Cal Cap Black Box Theatre

Playing December 6th - Dec 22nd, Fri and Sat 7.30pm, Sun 2pm . At Cal Cap Black Box Theatre.

By: Nov. 07, 2024
Presented by Valkyrie Theatre Company, a part of Women's Theatre Collective, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is coming to Cal Cap Black Box Theatre in December!

Jamie New is a 16-year-old who doesn't quite fit in. It's his last year of school and instead of pursuing a traditional career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure -- he's going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mother and amazing friends, Jamie overcomes discrimination and bullying to step out of the darkness -- and into the spotlight.

This funny, glamorous and touching musical sensation is not to be missed, with an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). This sparkling coming-of-age musical is a perfect way to get you in the Holiday Spirit! Playing December 6th - Dec 22nd, Fri and Sat 7.30pm, Sun 2pm . At Cal Cap Black Box Theatre.




