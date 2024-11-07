EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to Have Sacramento Premiere at Cal Cap Black Box Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Presented by Valkyrie Theatre Company, a part of Women's Theatre Collective, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is coming to Cal Cap Black Box Theatre in December!

Jamie New is a 16-year-old who doesn't quite fit in. It's his last year of school and instead of pursuing a traditional career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure -- he's going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mother and amazing friends, Jamie overcomes discrimination and bullying to step out of the darkness -- and into the spotlight.

This funny, glamorous and touching musical sensation is not to be missed, with an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). This sparkling coming-of-age musical is a perfect way to get you in the Holiday Spirit! Playing December 6th - Dec 22nd, Fri and Sat 7.30pm, Sun 2pm . At Cal Cap Black Box Theatre.

Comments