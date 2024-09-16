City Theatre Presents I THINK THIS PLACE HAS CHANGED Local Playwrights Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacramento City College's City Theatre is producing A Local Playwrights Festival: "I Think This Place Has Changed".

The production opens Friday, September 27, and plays through Sunday, October 13. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on September 27, 28, and October 4, 5, 11, and 12; and at 2:00 p.m. on September 29, and October 6 and 13. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

The playwrights were asked to write twenty minute plays that took place on the back patio of a local coffee house, that had three to four characters, and that somehow struggled with some kind of change.

Works include:

WAITING FOR CORTADO by Kaitlin Richards

TRIA CORPUS by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin

PAUL AND CYNTHIA by Carissa Meagher

I NEVER WAS by Joy Gee

BARK AND BITE by Roberta Sanchez

Learn more at www.CityTheatre.net or the box office 30 minutes before the performance

