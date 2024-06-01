Ben Crawford, Lesli Margherita, and More Set for 42ND STREET at Music Circus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Broadway at Music Circus's production of 42nd Street has been announced via an Instagram post from Broadway Sacramento.

Ben Crawford will play Julian Marsh, with Halli Toland as Peggy Sawyer, Christina Acosta Robinson as Dorothy Brock, Christian Probst as Billy Lawlor, Lesli Margherita as Maggie Jones, John Scherer as Bert Barry, Abby Church as Annie, Stuart Marland as Oscar, Ken Robinson as Pat Denning, Cayel Tregeagle as Andy Lee, and Ron Wisniski as Abner Dillon.



The ensemble includes Ayla Allen, Brianna Ascione, Lincoln Belford, Kristen Grace Brown, Joshua Michael Burrage, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Alex Dorf, Adena Ershow, Patrick Garr, Rachael Britton Hart, Beatrice Howell, Kelsey Kaufman, Akina Kitazawa, Cole, Newburg, Mallory Nolting, Tanner Pflueger, Keyon Pickett, Dave Pierini, Michael, Santomassimo, Michael Seltzer, Audrey Biehl Simmons, Jack Sippel, and Nicholas Alexander Wilkinson II.

The production will run from Tuesday, June 11, 2024 to Sunday, June 16, 2024 at UC Davis Health Pavilion.

Few theatre experiences can match the spectacle of this jubilant musical that recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. From one sensational, show-stopping, finger-snapping tap number to another, the joyful energy never lets up. With songs like “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and “42nd Street,” it will be hard to pick your favorite.

Broadway At Music Circus is nationally recognized as a mecca for musical theatre’s finest practitioners and most devout audiences. No other professional theatre offers the same ingredients: the intimacy created by its round stage and seating configuration; the variety of its programming, from Golden Age classics to the most recent Broadway hits; the quality evidenced in all of its production design elements; the depth of talent displayed by every performer that takes its stage. Combined, these ingredients become a fail-safe recipe for joy and inspiration.

