BWW Interview: Todd Schroeder's YOUNG ARTISTS' GRANT Benefit Concert Returns to Sonora High School

This year's graduating seniors have had anything but a normal high school experience and the past two years have taught them resilience, flexibility, and grace. Undoubtedly, they deserve a bit of celebration for their tenacity and courage. Luckily for students at Sonora High School, Todd Schroeder is back after a five-year hiatus to raise money for the Todd Schroeder Young Artists' Grant to benefit young graduates going into the arts. Todd himself is a graduate of Sonora High School who went on to a successful career as a pianist, composer, and music director. Since 1995, Todd has been giving back to the community with this grant. This year boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities, such as Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame. Broadway World spoke to Todd about his organization and what we can look forward to at this year's benefit concert that will be happening in Sonora on April 30.

My mother was a social worker when I was a kid and was the financial aid director at Columbia College in Tuolumne County where Sonora is located. So my whole life, I have learned the importance of helping other people achieve their dreams. One night in 1994, I was music directing a concert in Sacramento and my leadership teacher from Sonora High School came to the concert. After the show, Steve Southard asked me to come back to the high school and share my success story with the students. I agreed and suggested a benefit concert to raise money for a scholarship to help other kids from the high school follow their dreams in the performing arts like I did. And the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert was born.

You have some big names performing this year, such as Jason Alexander from Seinfeld. What can we look forward to seeing from him?

As a lot of people know, before Seinfeld, Jason won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He is such a great singer and performer and, of course, he is so funny! All of which he will be bringing to the concert on April 30th. I am so fortunate to have these amazing celebrities lend their time and their talent to raise money for this grant. This year's performers include Jordan Hill, Carrie Schroeder, Robyn Spangler, Kevin Fisher, Wendy Tuttle, and Sam Harris. Some of the previous year's performers have included Rita Coolidge, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Mark Espinoza, Valeria Andrews, and David Burnham to name a few.



Do you have a favorite scholarship recipient story?

Although each recipient's story is unique to itself, I do remember one of the past recipients sent me a letter after he received the award. In it, he thanked me for the money and then he wrote something that I will never forget. "Thank you so much. Of course, I am grateful for the money (who isn't) but more importantly, this is the first that I have been recognized for doing what I love. With your encouragement, I feel that I can be successful at pursuing my dreams. I hope to win many awards in my lifetime but I will never forget that this is where it started." He has since gone on to be a Senior Creative for ESPN and the NFL.



When you're not busy raising money for kids, you are a composer, vocal coach, and Broadway World Award-winning music director. What project do you currently have going on?

I music direct for some amazing performers including Jason Alexander and Sam Harris as well as a show I created called "Celebrating Tom Jones." I also am quite involved with casting and music directing for many of the Universal Studios theme parks around the world. I also stay busy teaching my masterclass, "Auditioning For Today's Musical Theatre," at universities and performing arts schools around the country.