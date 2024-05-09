A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to be Presented at Resurrection Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Resurrection Theatre is delighted to announce its upcoming production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare, gracing the stage at California Stage in Sacramento. Running from May 17 to June 9, 2024, this timeless classic promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting tale of love, magic, and mischief.

Set against the backdrop of an enchanted forest, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" follows the intertwining journeys of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors, and mischievous fairies. As they navigate through a night filled with confusion and hilarity, their paths converge in a tapestry of comedy and romance, guided by the whims of the mischievous Puck.

Directed by Margaret Morneau, this production promises to breathe new life into Shakespeare's beloved masterpiece, blending traditional charm with innovative staging. Audiences can expect a visual feast, with stunning costumes, immersive sets, and a talented cast bringing Shakespeare's words to life in a fresh and engaging manner.

"We are thrilled to bring 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' to the stage at California Stage," said Margaret Morneau, Director of the production. "This play holds a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we're excited to share our unique interpretation with the Sacramento community. It's a celebration of love, laughter, and the enduring power of Shakespeare's storytelling."

Tickets for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" are priced at an affordable $15, making this production accessible to all theater enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned Shakespearean aficionado or experiencing his work for the first time, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: May 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM

Evening Performances: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Matinee Performances: last 3 Sundays at 2:00 PM

Venue:

California Stage

2509 R Street

Sacramento, CA

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit resurrectiontheatre.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Join Resurrection Theatre for a magical journey into the heart of Shakespeare's imagination. Lose yourself in the enchantment of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and experience the transformative power of theater.

