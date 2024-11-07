News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ANNIE, JR. Comes To The Fresno Memorial Auditorium In December

Children's Musical Theaterworks will present "Annie Jr.," opening December 6th and running through December 15th at Fresno's historic Memorial Auditorium.

By: Nov. 07, 2024
ANNIE, JR. Comes To The Fresno Memorial Auditorium In December Image
Children's Musical Theaterworks will present “Annie Jr.," opening December 6th and running through December 15th at Fresno's historic Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Fresno.

The irrepressible, tough, yet sweet comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world's best-loved musicals. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

 

Directed by Randy Kohlruss, and starring some of Fresno's best local talent ages 6-20, expect to be entertained by all of your favorite classics, including, “It's the Hard Knock Life”, “Maybe,” and “Tomorrow.” 

 

Tickets can be purchased at www.cmtworks.org or by calling 866-973-9610.




