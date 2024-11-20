Festival Napa Valley Introduces “Choose Your Price” Ticket Model for 2025 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Festival Napa Valley is introducing a “Choose Your Price” ticket model for the 2025 Summer Season, a first in the region. This new option, launching in March with single-ticket sales, advances the Festival’s Arts for All mission by allowing attendees to select ticket prices that fit their budgets.

"Access to the arts has always been central to Festival Napa Valley’s vision. This approach lets everyone experience the magic of live performances in one of the world’s most inspiring settings," said Rick Walker, President and CEO of Festival Napa Valley.

The “Choose Your Price” model applies to all general admission seats for Summer Season performances at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia and the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug Winery. Ticket prices start as low as $0-$5, with the option to contribute more to support the Festival’s education and community programs.

“This initiative deepens our commitment to inclusivity and community enrichment,” added Walker. “We invite new and returning guests to enjoy an unforgettable 2025 Summer Season filled with remarkable performances and shared cultural experiences.”

Festival Napa Valley’s 19th Summer Season will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, July 6-20, 2025. The Festival’s renowned Patron Experience runs July 10-20 and includes access to performances and bespoke wine and culinary events at Napa Valley’s finest wineries and resorts. Patron Passes include a tax-deductible donation and are on sale now: https://festivalnapavalley.org/attend/patron-experience/.

General admission tickets for single performances go on sale in March 2025.

To learn more about the Festival’s “Choose Your Price” initiative: https://festivalnapavalley.org/attend/choose-your-price/. For more information about Festival Napa Valley visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

