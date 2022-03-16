The Play Group Theatre Presents THE DINOSAUR MUSICAL
Not since prehistoric time has the battle between carnivore and herbivore been so delightfully hysterical!
The Play Group Theatre presents The Dinosaur Musical. A delicious treat for the whole family!
Not since prehistoric time has the battle between carnivore and herbivore been so delightfully hysterical! Join a ragtag gaggle of bipeds as they navigate their way to saving the world from an impending meteor shower. But when new leadership breaks the Treaty of Meat, these dino friends may already be seeing the end of the world as they know it!
Bring the whole herd to enjoy PGT's production of The Dinosaur Musical.
Tickets Please review Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>
Performances
Sunday, April 3 @ 2pm
Sunday, April 3 @ 7pm
Tuesday, April 5 @ 7pm
Thursday, April 7 @ 7pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions
The Dinosaur Musical
Music by Robert Reale
Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale
Directed by Aiden Dreskin
Music Direction by Nick Guerrero
Assistant Direction by Rafael Morales
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12