The Play Group Theatre presents The Dinosaur Musical. A delicious treat for the whole family!

Not since prehistoric time has the battle between carnivore and herbivore been so delightfully hysterical! Join a ragtag gaggle of bipeds as they navigate their way to saving the world from an impending meteor shower. But when new leadership breaks the Treaty of Meat, these dino friends may already be seeing the end of the world as they know it!

Bring the whole herd to enjoy PGT's production of The Dinosaur Musical.

Tickets Please review Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances

Sunday, April 3 @ 2pm

Sunday, April 3 @ 7pm

Tuesday, April 5 @ 7pm

Thursday, April 7 @ 7pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

The Dinosaur Musical

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Directed by Aiden Dreskin

Music Direction by Nick Guerrero

Assistant Direction by Rafael Morales

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.

Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12