Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Play Group Theatre Presents THE DINOSAUR MUSICAL

pixeltracker

Not since prehistoric time has the battle between carnivore and herbivore been so delightfully hysterical!

Mar. 16, 2022  

The Play Group Theatre Presents THE DINOSAUR MUSICAL

The Play Group Theatre presents The Dinosaur Musical. A delicious treat for the whole family!

Not since prehistoric time has the battle between carnivore and herbivore been so delightfully hysterical! Join a ragtag gaggle of bipeds as they navigate their way to saving the world from an impending meteor shower. But when new leadership breaks the Treaty of Meat, these dino friends may already be seeing the end of the world as they know it!

Bring the whole herd to enjoy PGT's production of The Dinosaur Musical.

Tickets Please review Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances

Sunday, April 3 @ 2pm
Sunday, April 3 @ 7pm
Tuesday, April 5 @ 7pm
Thursday, April 7 @ 7pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

The Dinosaur Musical

Music by Robert Reale
Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Directed by Aiden Dreskin
Music Direction by Nick Guerrero
Assistant Direction by Rafael Morales
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12



Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • National Theater of Korea Presents THE LOVE OF CHUNHYANG This Weekend
  • KBS Symphony Orchestra Announces 776th Subscription Concert
  • The KBS Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022 White Day Concerto
  • The KBS Symphony Orchestra Announces 775th Subscription Concert