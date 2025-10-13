That 80s Improv Challenge: SATANIC PANIC Vs DAVID HASSELHOFF EDITION is Coming to Young Ethels

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



That 80s Improv Challenge: SATANIC PANIC vs David Hasselhoff EDITION will take place at Young Ethels on Thursday, October 16, at 7:00 PM.

Three improv teams will compete in a three-round game show by creating scenes based on videos from the 1980s. This month’s theme is Satanic Panic vs. David Hasselhoff Edition — expect devil worship, Hasselhoff bringing down the Berlin Wall, backwards record masking, Hasselhoff and KITT in concert, and all things Satanic Panic and David Hasselhoff!

The show will feature teams The Drop Ins and The 4 Horsemen, along with celebrity judges. It’s hosted by Harmon Leon (Edinburgh Festival).