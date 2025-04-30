Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Town Players Of New Canaan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Importance of Being Earnest was Oscar Wilde’s last and most famous play, a brilliant farce that satirizes Victorian society. It premiered on February 14, 1895, at the St. James Theatre in London. It had its American premiere on March 2, 1895, just a few weeks after its London debut. It was staged at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, although it did not achieve the same immediate acclaim in the U.S. as it did in London. Over time, however, it grew in popularity and became a staple of American theatre as well.

Set in late Victorian England, The Importance of Being Earnest follows two charming young gentlemen—Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff—who each adopt the fictitious name “Ernest” to escape social obligations and pursue romantic interests. Jack seeks to win the hand of Algernon’s cousin, Gwendolyn, while Algernon sets his sights on Jack’s ward, Cecily. But when their deceptions collide, chaos ensues in a flurry of mistaken identities, witty banter, and unexpected revelations.

The play is a comedy of manners at its finest. An exploration of truth, identity, and the ridiculousness of being “earnest.” The play’s sparkling dialogue and satirical charm continue to captivate. Few plays match Wilde’s in terms of linguistic delight and comic timing;

This production by The Town Players of New Canaan brought Wilde’s world to life with impressive visual flair. Clever revolving sets allowed for seamless scene changes, while beautifully chosen antique furniture lent the staging a sense of period elegance and refinement. A nimble costumed crew ubiquitously appeared in the choreographed scene changes. The costume design was equally striking—rich fabrics and thoughtfully tailored silhouettes added texture and authenticity, along with the well designed lighting and sound, enhanced the play’s period charm.

The cohesive ensemble cast approached the material with clear enthusiasm, creating moments of charm and character. Each performer contributed to the production’s distinctive tone, engaging with Wilde’s wit in their own way.

Directed by Rob Nichols, the ensemble includes; Lucy Babbitt as the imposing Lady Bracknell, Ashley Marcinek as the charming Jack Worthing, Jess Reed as the witty Algernon Moncrieff, Kate Clark as the impetuous Cecily Cardew, Jennifer Daly as the alluring Gwendolyn Fairfax, Leslie Jones as the confused Miss Prism, Jim Muthersbaugh as the proper Dr. Chasuble and Ray Stephens as the dutiful Lane/Mettiman

Fans of Wilde’s writing and admirers of theatrical flair will find much to enjoy in this colorfully mounted production. Running through May 11th.

The Powerhouse Theater Performing Arts Center at Waveny Park

679 South Avenue, New Canaan, CT.

Reader Reviews