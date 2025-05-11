Previews: THE FUNDAMENTALIST by Juha Jokela Stars Claudia Godi and John Hickok

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18, Axial Theatre is bringing to Westchester a searing drama from New York City’s Theatrelab: Scandinavian American Theater Company’s production of The Fundamentalist by Finnish playwright Juha Jokela. The play received the Nordic Drama Award in 2008. It features Pleasantville resident John Hickok and Claudio Godi.

Upon seeing the two-hander, marked by powerful performances Hickok and Godi and a riveting script, Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain felt compelled to take the piece to local audiences at Axial’s home base at St John’s Episcopal Church in Pleasantville, NY. The thought-provoking play challenges the audience to confront difficult questions about values, worldview, and human responsibility.

Says McClain, a three-time Emmy-winning actor and a director of stage and film, “This is an excellent opportunity to do what Axial does best: strike up powerful conversations around difficult topics for the purpose of expanding our understanding of the human condition.”

The Fundamentalist follows the story of Markus, a reformed minister, who is confronted by Heidi, a former student turned religious extremist. As Heidi attempts to "save" Markus from his loss of faith, the play explores profound questions about belief, identity, and moral responsibility in a divided world.



The Fundamentalist offers a nuanced examination of fundamentalist beliefs and directs us to reflect on our values, faith, and humanity asking, What does it truly mean to believe in something?

The play will run at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 8 Sunnyside Drive in Pleasantville. Preview on Thursday, May 15, at 7 pm, opening night is Friday, May 16, at 8 pm, continues on Saturday, May 17, at 7 pm and Sunday, May 18, at 2 pm. Tickets are $38.50, $25 seniors, $15 students. There will be a talk-back following Sunday’s performance.



Photo of Claudio Godi by Andrea Bancone/Isaak Liptzin - Awen Films.



About Actor John Hickok

On Broadway, Hickok has had a 40-year career that originated the roles of Governor Slaton in Parade directed by Hal Prince, Chief Minister Zoser in Elton John’s Aida, and Professor Bhaer opposite Sutton Foster in Little Women. He can be heard on all three cast albums. Also, on Broadway, he appeared in Man and Boy opposite Frank Langella and in Our Country’s Good and Accomplice. He is also an acclaimed director and an instructor of all from directing to voice & movement at Queens College, Bard College, Norwalk Conservatory & Western Ct. State University.



About Actor Claudia Godi

Born in Florence, Italy, Godi is currently based in New York City. Theater credits include Doomsday Scrolling, Anomalous Co., Here Art Center, NYC, Miracle of the Danube, by M. Anderson, directed by Jason Beckmann, produced by Putnam Theater Alliance, Love Letters, by A.R. Gurney, opposite Richard Fiske, Ink & Steel, 9 Freedoms Productions, The Players Club (NYC) and JCTC (NJ), Trojan Women, by Euripides, directed by Olga Levina.



About Playwright Juha Jokela

Juha Jokela is an acclaimed Finnish playwright and director known for his bold storytelling and exploration of contemporary issues. Jokela’s writing for the 35-episode TV series Pulkkinen (1999–2001) earned him multiple awards, including the Venla Award for Best Comedy Series.



About Director Jason Beckmann

Jason Beckmann's recent credits include directing and producing Expressions of Regret by Christine Toy Johnson and Miracle on the Danube by Maxwell Anderson as a part of The Freedom Project for the Putnam Theater Alliance. He has also directed classics such as Love Letters by A.R Gurney at The Jersey City Theater Center and Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at Nuance Theater.



Axial Theater is an ensemble-based not-for-profit theater company currently in its 25th season. It is dedicated to supporting the professional development of playwrights and actors through presenting staged workshops, development readings, and full productions.



Scandinavian American Theater Company (SATC) is a non-profit theater company founded to provide Scandinavian perspectives through the new generation of Scandinavian playwrights and theater artists.

