Previews: FADOLIN TRIO at The Angel In Nyack

As part of their Candlelight Concert Series, ArtsRock presents: Trio Fadolín: Exploring New Soundscapes in Chamber Music with the Fadolín

This Saturday night, music lovers in Nyack have a rare opportunity to witness the emergence of something genuinely new on the chamber music scene: Trio Fadolín. Led by the novel sound of the fadolín, a custom-crafted instrument blending the ranges of the violin, viola, and cello, this ensemble brings together violinist Sabina Torosjan, cellist Valeriya Sholokhova, and composer-instrumentalist Ljova (Lev Zhurbin) on the fadolín. This performance promises an unforgettable evening of sonic exploration, as these three talented musicians push the boundaries of traditional chamber music with a sound that is both fresh and familiar.

The Fadolín: An Instrument Born of Innovation

The fadolín, the trio’s namesake, is a newly developed six-string instrument, offering a unique combination of tonal depth and versatility. Invented by Ljova, the fadolín is designed to bridge the gap between the violin, viola, and much of the cello’s range, making it adaptable across musical styles and adding a rich voice to classical ensembles. Ljova’s years of experience as a composer and performer, often straddling multiple genres, have culminated in the creation of an instrument that can handle the swift intricacies of a violin, the soulful midrange of a viola, and the warmth of a cello’s lower tones.

This instrument, which Ljova himself describes as a “musical chameleon,” is making its debut in an acoustic chamber music setting with Trio Fadolín. In this context, the fadolín takes on a full, resonant presence that allows for interactions with the violin and cello that would be impossible with a standard string trio. By blending multiple registers into one instrument, the fadolín opens up new avenues for harmonies, dynamics, and melodic interplay, enhancing the trio’s sound with its innovative sonority.

A Trio of Diverse Talents

Each member of Trio Fadolín brings a distinct background to the ensemble, creating a group dynamic that is as unique as their instrumentation. Sabina Torosjan, a versatile violinist known for her expressive and nuanced performances, has a background that spans classical concertos, folk music, and contemporary works. Her violin playing adds a clear, vibrant voice to the trio, often leading melodic passages and engaging in intricate dialogue with both the cello and fadolín.

Valeriya Sholokhova, the trio’s cellist, is an accomplished musician with a passion for both traditional and experimental approaches to the cello. Her deep, resonant tone complements the fadolín beautifully, grounding the ensemble with a rich, full-bodied sound. Sholokhova’s experience performing with ensembles around the world has given her an intuitive sense of balance, making her an ideal collaborator for this unusual trio.

Ljova, the mastermind behind the fadolín, whose creative vision and technical expertise bring the trio to life. Known for his genre-defying compositions and performances, Ljova’s work spans classical, folk, and film music, and he has a particular talent for creating lush, evocative soundscapes. On the fadolín, he can fluidly shift between high, singing melodies and deeper, almost cello-like tones, adding an element of surprise and fluidity to each piece.

A Diverse Repertoire for an Eager Audience

For their performance in Nyack, Trio Fadolín has crafted a program that showcases the versatility and richness of their sound. Their repertoire is a curated blend of classical compositions, folk-inspired pieces, and original works by Ljova, each selection chosen to highlight the ensemble’s unique instrumentation. From Baroque to contemporary, the pieces in this concert are reimagined to take full advantage of the fadolín’s range and flexibility, providing audiences with a fresh perspective on familiar classics and introducing them to Ljova’s innovative compositions.

Listeners can expect to hear works that span centuries and genres, from Bach and Schubert to Eastern European folk songs and newly composed pieces. Each selection is infused with the trio’s distinct sound, inviting the audience to explore the textures created by this unique ensemble. The program will feature a mix of solo moments for each instrument, duets that reveal the subtle contrasts between the violin, cello, and fadolín, and full trio arrangements that demonstrate the depth and cohesiveness of the group’s sound.

A New Chapter for Chamber Music

Trio Fadolín’s performance in Nyack is more than a concert—it’s a glimpse into the future of chamber music. By introducing the fadolín into the classical canon, the trio is pushing the boundaries of traditional ensemble playing, offering audiences an opportunity to experience an expanded range of musical expression. The fadolín’s sound allows the trio to explore harmonies and textures that are both bold and delicate, creating a soundscape that feels intimate yet expansive.

This performance is also an invitation to consider the evolution of classical music. While rooted in tradition, Trio Fadolín embraces innovation, proving that classical music is not a static art form but a living, evolving medium that can incorporate new instruments, ideas, and voices. For audience members, this means an evening of discovery and delight, as they witness the convergence of tradition and innovation in real time.

An Evening Not to Be Missed

As the lights dim in the concert hall on Saturday night, Trio Fadolín will transport the audience into a world where familiar compositions are given new life and the boundaries of chamber music are redrawn. For anyone who loves music and appreciates creativity, this performance will be an experience unlike any other, showcasing not only the talent of three remarkable musicians but also the limitless possibilities of sound itself.

Trio Fadolín’s concert in Nyack is more than a performance; it’s a statement on the future of music. With their innovative instrumentation, diverse repertoire, and deep musical connection, Torosjan, Sholokhova, and Ljova invite audiences to explore the rich possibilities of chamber music in a new light. This is an evening that promises to resonate long after the last note fades, a rare opportunity to experience something truly unique.

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Classical Candlelight Concert Series

Trio Fadolín

Time: 8:00pm EST

First Reformed Church of Nyack

18 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960

Tickets: Premium Seating $55 / General Admission $40 / Student - General Admission $10

Comments