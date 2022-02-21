LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open Fort Salem Theater's 50th Anniversary Season

Now celebrating their 50th Anniversary Season, Fort Salem Theater will kick off their 2022 mainstage programming on March 11 (running through March 20) with Little Shop of Horrors, the musical comedy featuring everybody's favorite flesh-eating plant. Tickets are on sale now, starting at only $15.



A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The show features meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. This sassy, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it! Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II's vile demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning back to his simple life. The show contains hit songs like "Suddenly Seymour," "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Dentist," "Feed Me," and "Don't Feed The Plants."



Starring in the musical is Salem favorite Iris Rogers as Audrey and Francesco Carlo Archina as Seymour, Dan Costello as Mr. Mushnik, Sam Jaffe as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, Jedidiah Shortte as Ronnette, Michaela Torres as Crystal/Voice of Audrey II understudy, Alina Jennings as Chiffon/Audrey understudy, Maureen Cossey as the Voice of Audrey II, and Anna Threet as the Audrey II puppeteer.



The production is directed and choreographed by guest artist Harry Turpin, who appeared in the 30th Anniversary National Tour of Annie. Turpin has directed professionally across the country, including staging titles like Guys and Dolls, White Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, The Who's Tommy, Sweet Charity, Anything Goes, Hello, Dolly!, Grease, and West Side Story, among others. For his work, he has been recognized with the Gregory Award, several BroadwayWorld Awards, and "Best of the Fest" at Seattle Fringe. Little Shop of Horrors marks Turpin's Fort Salem Theater debut.



Dr. John Norine Jr. returns to Fort Salem Theater as Music Director and Technical Director, having visited as a guest artist for The Marvelous Wonderettes and Next To Normal, among other events. Originally from Utica, NY, Norine has his Bachelor of Music from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, where he studied music theory and history. He then continued his graduate studies at the University of North Texas, where he graduated with Master and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in Performance, studying Orchestral Conducting under Anshel Brusilow and Clay Couturiaux.



Ethan Drinkwine serves as stage manager as well as the understudy for the roles of Seymour, Orin, Mr. Mushnik, and the Audrey II puppeteer, with Charles J. I. Krawczyk as scenic designer, Robert Healey as Sound Designer, Janelle Farias Sando as costume designer, Courtnie Harrington as hair & makeup designer, and Michael Gallagher as the rehearsal & performance accompanist.

Little Shop of Horrors performs on Fort Salem Theater's mainstage March 11-20, kicking off the theater's 50th Anniversary Season. Tickets are on sale now, starting at only $15. For more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.