Improv Teams Compete in 80s-Themed Comedy Challenge at Young Ethel’s

The show takes the stage Thursday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Brooklyn.

By: Aug. 15, 2025
Improv Teams Compete in 80s-Themed Comedy Challenge at Young Ethel's
Three improv teams will go head-to-head at Young Ethel’s in That 80s Improv Challenge: Bad Comedian/Used Car Commercial Edition, creating scenes inspired by clips of bad stand-up comedy and over-the-top 1980s used car TV ads.

Audiences can expect nods to Gallagher smashing watermelons, Andrew Dice Clay’s infamous nursery rhymes, plaid-jacketed dealers shouting about “LOWEST PRICES EVER!,” and green-screen “space deals” with cars floating through the cosmos — all improvised live.

The lineup features The Black Coalition Improv, The Drop Ins, and The Four Horsemen. Celebrity judges Alan Schwartz and Kate Martino will score the anti-drug-era improv chaos, with hosting by Harmon Leon (Edinburgh Festival, A.I. vs Human Roast Battle).




