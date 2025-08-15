Improv Teams Compete in 80s-Themed Comedy Challenge at Young Ethel’s

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three improv teams will go head-to-head at Young Ethel’s in That 80s Improv Challenge: Bad Comedian/Used Car Commercial Edition, creating scenes inspired by clips of bad stand-up comedy and over-the-top 1980s used car TV ads.

Audiences can expect nods to Gallagher smashing watermelons, Andrew Dice Clay’s infamous nursery rhymes, plaid-jacketed dealers shouting about “LOWEST PRICES EVER!,” and green-screen “space deals” with cars floating through the cosmos — all improvised live.

The lineup features The Black Coalition Improv, The Drop Ins, and The Four Horsemen. Celebrity judges Alan Schwartz and Kate Martino will score the anti-drug-era improv chaos, with hosting by Harmon Leon (Edinburgh Festival, A.I. vs Human Roast Battle).