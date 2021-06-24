Free Summer Concerts Announced in Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck

This summer, the Emelin Theatre will collaborate with the Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council and take to the outdoor stage at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck. Events are sponsored by Con Edison's Arts Al Fresco Series.

BROADWAY ON THE SOUND

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021 @ 7PM | (Rain Date Thu, Jul 29)

The first concert on Wednesday, July 28 is Broadway on the Sound with Melanie Kraut, Ryan Bailer and Arbender Robinson, performing Broadway favorites and more, live on stage.

Melanie Kraut is a classically trained coloratura soprano, who has been featured on NYC stages, on television and in national commercials. She starred in Gotham!, a new musical with Ellen Foley (Night Court, Paradise By The Dashboard Light), The Gondoliers with the Gilbert and Sullivan Players, Off-Broadway in Americana. She also co-starred with Robin Williams on the CBS prime time drama, L.A. Doctors. Her rock 'n' roll resume includes headlining Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol Theatre and opening for Eric Clapton. Most recently, her debut solo cabaret played to a sold out crowd at City Winery NYC. She has been a Westchester resident for almost 20 years.

Ryan K. Bailer's "strong and smooth (baritone) voice is a pure pleasure to listen to." His resume includes Juan Peron U/S in Evita (First National Tour), Javert U/S in Les Misérables (3rd National Tour), Pat Denning in 42nd Street with Rachel York and Sally Struthers (Ogunquin Playhouse), Captain Von Trapp in The Sound Of Music (Gateway Playhouse), and a reprise of Peron in the award winning production of Evita at ACT of CT. Most recently, via livestream, he originated a lead role in Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook with Mariand Torres (ACT of CT).

Melanie Kraut and Ryan Bailer started making beautiful music together as Musical Theatre majors at The University of Michigan, many moons ago. Indulge your senses with them as they dive deep into Broadway's rich history of duets filled with nostalgic melodies and harmonies to melt your heart.

Melanie and Ryan are thrilled to be joined by guest artist and 10-time Broadway veteran, Arbender Robinson. Credits: Broadway: In Transit, Shuffle Along (revival), Les Misérables (revival), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Book Of Mormon, Hair, Ragtime (revival), Disney's The Little Mermaid, Hairspray. When asked to describe the vocal ability of Arbender, one critic said, "clear, effective, killer range of death...and that is a good thing."

FLOR DE TOLOACHE

WED, AUGUST 18 @ 7PM (Rain Date: Thursday, August 18 @ 7PM)

Join us for a magical night filled with the unmistakable sounds of a time honored musical tradition made new again by the GRAMMY-nominated, all-female Mariachi band.

The Latin GRAMMY Winning Flor de Toloache is led by singers Mireya I. Ramos (founder) and Shae Fiol (founding member). Reminiscent of the early days of mariachi the group started as a trio, Harp, Violin and Vihuela. Today, Flor De Toloache's members hail from diverse cultural backgrounds such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Australia, Colombia, Germany, Italy and the United States. This defines their unique flavor and sound. The result of this cultural bouquet is an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music. They coalesce as would a band of sisters, with a grace and vibrant beauty that casts a spell over their audiences, not unlike the legendary Toloache flower still being used in Mexico as a love potion.

While working to preserve centuries-old traditions of Mariachi, the group's melange of the traditional and the modern pushes the boundaries of the genre and brings Mariachi music to new audiences. The band's live performances have been praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ Magazine, and The New York Times.

Rise & Shine Concerts in the Park are FREE. Families welcome!

Parking is free after 430pm within the park.