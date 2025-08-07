Aggy Dune To Make Rochester Fringe Festival Debut With UNPLUGGED, UNCENSORED & UNHINGED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rochester drag icon Aggy Dune will make her long-awaited Rochester Fringe Festival debut with Aggy Dune: Unplugged, Uncensored & Unhinged, playing two nights only at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on September 12 at 8:30 PM and September 17 at 7:30 PM.

In this fearless, one-queen show, Aggy strips back (some of) the glam to deliver an hour of comedy, storytelling, and diva-fueled chaos. Known for her razor-sharp wit, theatrical flair, and decades of experience commanding stages nationwide, she’s ready to bring her singular blend of brassy humor and heartfelt candor to the Fringe for the very first time.

“Aggy Dune is Rochester drag royalty, and there’s no better way to experience her than live, up close, and completely unhinged,” said the Rochester Fringe team. “Expect the unexpected and maybe a few life lessons wrapped in sequins.”