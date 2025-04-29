Hudson Valley Theatre Festival Returns Beginning This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Deal Creative Arts Center has announced the return of the Hudson Valley Theatre Festival, running May 2–4, 2025! After its debut last year, the Festival is back — bigger, bolder, and even more inspiring. This year, audiences will experience 12 original plays, brought to life by 12 dynamic directors and nearly 30 talented actors, in unique locations across Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange Counties.

The Festival proudly showcases fresh voices from across the United States, and reaches even further with playwrights from Canada and the United Kingdom joining this celebration of new work. Each reading offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness the early stages of what could be tomorrow's major theatrical successes — all in the welcoming, creative spirit of the Hudson Valley. The locations for the 2025 festival are:

Cunneen Hackett Theatre - Poughkeepsie

Staatsburg Library - Staatsburg

River Valley Arts Center - Wappingers

Mooka Moon Gift Shop - Montgomery

Obercreek Farm - Wappingers

Boardman Road Library - Spackenkill

Tuthilltown Distillery - Gardiner

St. James' Chapel - Hyde Park

Oakwood Friends School - Poughkeepsie

Hyde Park Library - Hyde Park

Edge Hill Estate - Wappingers

Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center - Kingston

In addition to the exciting lineup of new works, New Deal Creative Arts Center is proud to present a full production of ALL THE YOUNG PUNKS by Jeff Roda, the 2024 Festival Selection. What began as a staged reading at last year's inaugural Festival now takes center stage with a full production, offering audiences the chance to see this dynamic piece fully realized. “It's truly amazing to see something come to fruition like this — from the early meetings in December 2022 to our first festival in 2024, and now to be presenting a stage premiere of ALL THE YOUNG PUNKS,” says Teresa Gasparini, New Deal's Executive Director & Festival Chair. “It's the magic, dedication, and love of theatre in action.”

"The outpouring of support from local businesses, organizations, and private homeowners who have opened their doors to us has been nothing short of incredible," adds Gasparini. "We are deeply grateful to our community partners for helping us turn living rooms, storefronts, historic sites, and studios into stages for bold, new theatre."

Tickets for each reading are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door. With such a diverse lineup of locations and plays, audiences are encouraged to plan ahead, grab their tickets early, and experience multiple performances across the weekend!

This is not just a theatre festival — it's a movement. It's about discovery, about community, and about bringing the arts to places they don't usually go. Don't miss your chance to be part of something unique and eye-opening. Join us and experience the future of theatre, right here in the Hudson Valley!

