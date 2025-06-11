Trinity Rep Receives Historic $3 Million Gift from Bank of America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a landmark moment for Rhode Island’s arts community, Bank of America has made a historic $3 million philanthropic investment in Trinity Repertory Company, supporting major capital improvements and artistic programming at the state’s flagship theater. The announcement was made during Trinity Rep’s 2025 Pell Awards Gala on Tuesday evening.

“At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a decisive impact on the community,” said Kevin Tracey, president of Bank of America Rhode Island. “Trinity Rep is a vital organization that makes the arts more accessible through bold and Original Theatre and stimulating education programs. We are eager to support Trinity Rep as they make major building renovations that will keep this important cultural resource in downtown Providence providing entertainment to Rhode Islanders of all ages.”

Of the $3 million commitment, $2.75 million will directly fund capital improvements to the Lederer Theater Center, Trinity Rep’s historic home built in 1917. These renovations are a cornerstone of the organization’s Public Square Campaign, aimed at expanding physical accessibility and creating new, flexible public spaces. A centerpiece of the renovation will be a five-story addition and new elevator, for the first time seamlessly connecting performance spaces, lobbies, offices, and production facilities throughout the building.

Additionally, the Chace Theater will undergo a complete transformation, including a flexible seating system with new, upgraded chairs and the installation of an LED-equipped lighting grid—a leap forward for both artistic innovation and energy efficiency. The improvements position Trinity Rep as a modern, accessible cultural hub at the heart of Providence.

The remaining $250,000 of Bank of America’s investment will support annual artistic, educational, and community engagement programming over the next five years.

“Bank of America understands impact, and the impact of this commitment on our ability to plan for the future cannot be overstated,” said Katie Liberman, Trinity Rep’s Executive Director. “This gift stands as a shining example to other corporations, foundations, and individuals. We encourage you to join us!”

Artistic Director Curt Columbus added, “This extraordinary commitment from Bank of America underscores the vital role Trinity Rep plays in our community. Everything we create is rooted in and inspired by the people and stories of our region. This transformative investment ensures we can continue producing locally made, community-centered art, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership in this important work.”

About Trinity Repertory Company

Founded in 1963, Trinity Rep is Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning regional theater and a cornerstone of the state’s artistic identity. Known for emotionally charged productions and bold new work, the company presents a wide range of classics and contemporary plays, including its beloved annual staging of A Christmas Carol, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 40 years.

Trinity Rep’s 2025–26 season opens in September with a lineup including Cold War Choir Practice, A Christmas Carol, The Roommate, The Winter’s Tale, Primary Trust, and Next to Normal. Subscriptions are currently on sale.

For more information, visit www.trinityrep.com.

Comments