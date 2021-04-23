The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents A Momentous May with Mahler and More

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021 Spring Season at The VETS presents a momentous May with three stellar concerts and a spectacular June Gala Celebration with Emanuel Ax.

The exhilarating season continues on Saturday, May 1st with Conductor Bramwell Tovey's triumphant return to lead String Kingdom with Elgar's Introduction and Allegro, Purcell's Chacony in G minor (ed. Britten), Britten's Simple Symphony, Wirén's Serenade: March and Coleridge-Taylor's Novelette No.1. Saturday, May 15th features Mahler with a chamber orchestra arrangement of his Symphony No.4 featuring soprano Laquita Mitchell led by Maestro Tovey.

Next up on Saturday, May 22nd is an Orchestra Showcase led by Guest Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya highlighting Principal Harp Hyunjung Choi in Debussy's Sacred and Profane Dances for Harp, Principal Trumpet Joseph Foley and English horn player Jane Murray in Copland's Quiet City, as well as Mendelssohn's String Symphony No.2, and Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony. Saturday, June 12th at 5pm is the Annual Gala Celebration led by Maestro Tovey with GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax in an all Beethoven program including the Overture to Egmont and his Emperor Concerto, with a sumptuous outdoor dinner to follow.

Limited in-person single tickets are available for purchase for the 5pm and 8pm May concerts. Both livestream and limited in-person single tickets for the 5pm June Gala concert will be available for purchase in May. Premium Ticket and Sponsorship Packages on sale now! Packages begin at $750 and include concert tickets, dinner, parking, and cocktails. For more information or to purchase, please contact Laurie Johnson-Carvalho at 401-248-7034. This is based on recent updates to the State of Rhode Island's live event guidelines. Tickets start at $35 and are available on a first come, first served basis. Call 401.248.7000 or visit tickets.riphil.org to purchase tickets. The 8pm May performances and 5pm June Gala are available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in viewing these concerts live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Virtual Season subscriptions are available for $150. A virtual single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household.

"I am thrilled to return to my beloved Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra colleagues and greatly look forward to sharing this magnificent music with the community here," says Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued to further its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during the Covid-19 Pandemic. These innovative concerts can be experienced live, in-person at The VETS or virtually at StreamRIPhil.org to ensure the vital and accessible presence of music in this

community and beyond during these unprecedented times. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26 at The VETS, making the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months - and under the strictest safety measures.

Upcoming concerts in the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's spring half of Season 76 will have limited in person, socially distanced attendance available to both single ticket buyers and subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to the public at StreamRIPhil.org. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes. Visit RIPhil.org/Spring for details on enrollment.

"We have a fantastic series of concerts coming up this May and June and are extremely grateful to welcome back audiences to the hall with enhanced safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the

American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and Orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible." The VETS is taking enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Seating will be socially distanced, audiences and staff members must wear masks, and there will be symptom checks at the entrance doors.

Learn more at https://www.riphil.org.