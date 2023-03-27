Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD Tour Takes The Stage At PPAC, August 15

Mar. 27, 2023  

RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD, the largest drag show on earth, takes the stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8P. RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD is an 18+ show.

Set in a dystopian future, the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race must choose between the real world and the artificial world they have come to know. The 2023 show delivers an all-new Sci-Fi production specially designed for large venues and arenas.

Tickets for RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Merch Packages and VIP tickets (including pre-show meet-and-greets with the queens!) will also be available.

"We've really elevated the show this year with a cohesive story line that weaves theater into large scale concert style performance. It's a multimillion-dollar production that rivals the largest popstars in the world," says Brandon Voss, the show's producer.

"WERQ THE WORLD is the official RuPaul's Drag Race tour for a reason," says Jon Norris of Voss Events. "It is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on the planet. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before."

The cast in Providence will feature Asia O'Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Naomi Small, Plastique Tiara and select finalists from Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The official RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour launches June 17 in Atlantic City. It will make stops in fifty cities in the USA and Canada, and then head to Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico. The final show will take place November 19 in Mexico City.

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation for an impressive client list of Fortune 100 Companies and global brands. In addition to RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour, the Company produces several touring properties based off the Emmy award winning television show as well as an award-winning Las Vegas Residency.

* Cast subject to last-minute changes. Check local listings for talent line-up.




