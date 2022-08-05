The Gottabees Plan To Perform GO HOME TINY MONSTER At Theatre by The Sea This Month

In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced The Gottabees and their delightful production of Go Home Tiny Monster to Theatre by The Sea on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am and 12 noon. The Gottabees will be appearing at Theatre By The Sea as part of the 2022 Children's Festival sponsored by The Original Vanilla Bean.

After a sudden storm, Sylvie and her loving family of homespun creatures find themselves in need of a new home. Luckily, they have an audience full of people who can help them out! Go Home Tiny Monster is a wildly creative theatrical ode to a community's generosity. The show, told entirely without words, features The Gottabees' signature mix of puppetry, live music, physical theater, and joyously absurd silliness.

The Gottabees are a Boston-based ensemble dedicated to creating inspirational, engaging, and empowering theater for family audiences. The company is known internationally for uniting simple-but-elegant visual theater with astonishing technique.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks, and light bites, which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean invites those attending Children's Festival performances to bring their post-show Children's Festival tickets to the popular ice cream spot, located at 757 Matunuck Beach Road, Wakefield, to get one free kid's cone with the purchase of an adult cone.

Go Home Tiny Monster performed by The Gottabees will be presented at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI on Friday, August 12 at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon. Single tickets are $13 each. Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am-5:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon-5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).