The Gamm Announces New Schedule For Season 36

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 and public safety, The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) is rescheduling the start of Season 36 from this September to January 2021. A revised calendar for the full 5-play lineup will be announced soon.

"This decision puts the health and safety of our audiences, actors, and staff first and foremost," said Gamm Managing Director Amy Gravell. "This cautious approach, based on current recommendations and policies of local officials surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, also ensures the best possible theatrical experience when the lights go back up. We look forward to welcoming people to our building for smaller events and special programming this fall, as we await the return of our traditional season."

With shorter breaks between productions and new safety standards in place (digital ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures, etc.), Season 36 promises to reconnect The Gamm with audiences in a practical and artistically authentic way, said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

"We miss our patrons and supporters terribly and want nothing more than to get back in the rehearsal room immediately. But theater can only really thrive in a live setting with an intimate connection between the actors and the audience, and among fellow theater goers themselves," Estrella said. "While we may feel ready to 're-open' our lives and come together again, the realities of the pandemic mean that public safety and the long-term health of our community must be our first priority. We sincerely hope that this extended hiatus will allow us to do our part in containing and suppressing the virus, and to ready us for the power and thrill of gathering in the new year, eager once more to enjoy 'great reckonings in little rooms.'"

Meanwhile, Gamm staff is busy planning new artistic and educational programming to engage, educate and entertain audiences. Gamm Studio classes, normally on summer hiatus, will continue through July and August and into the fall. Information at gammtheatre.org/classes. Gamm Summer Intensive, the theater's Shakespeare-based summer camp, has been re-imagined and will take place over three weeks as a skills-building and project-based program of master classes for high school students. Details at gammtheatre.org/camps.

Season 36 subscriptions range from $170-$285, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. Information and sales at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You