THE KAT & DAVE SHOW: AN EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Comes To Providence, December 2022

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, TV, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are bringing "The Kat & Dave Show," a special intimate concert, to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, December 4 at 7P.



The powerhouse duo will perform David's popular hits made famous by Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and many others, as well as Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, her hit TV show Smash, and Waitress. Plus, some of their favorite pieces that they just love!



Tickets for The Kat & Dave Show go on sale on Thursday, June 2 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Current Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A - 5P. Tickets are $79.50 - $39.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprint on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists, including Josh Groban, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Dolly Parton, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Hall & Oates, and more.



David is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character "Betty Boop." He is also writing the music for a musical based on Amy Bloom's New York Times bestselling novel Lucky Us.



Katharine McPhee has found great success in the music industry after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. Her first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard's "Hot Singles Sales" chart and her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008.



Katharine has had starring roles in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort, on the CBS spy drama Scorpion, and in NBC's award-winning musical series Smash. Her other television credits include CSI: NY Community and Family Guy. On the big screen, she has appeared in Shark Night 3D and The House Bunny.



Katharine also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of Waitress.