Review: THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Burbage Theater Co

Can pretending you’re someone else transform you into the person you wish you could be?

For the answer, check out THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE — Tony-winner Matthew Lopez’s big-hearted comedy about finding yourself through love, drag, and love of drag — on stage at Burbage Theatre Co until June 8.

In a small town on the Florida panhandle, a sweet, hapless young man named Casey is trying and failing to help support his growing family with the scant cash he’s making as an Elvis impersonator at Cleo’s, the local dive. When the bar manager replaces him with a dazzling drag queen duo, he’s relegated to bartending — until, that is, a last-minute emergency forces Casey to fill in for one of the performers. What’s meant to be a one-time fix becomes a runaway hit, turning Casey’s titular drag persona into a local celebrity — and forcing Casey to reckon with his shortcomings, recognize his dreams, and transform his relationship to his wife and himself in the process.

It’s a feel-good story set to a soundtrack of drag show staples and newer LGBTQIA+ anthems — think Dolly Parton, Chappel Roan, and everyone in between — that the cast delivers with charm, spirit, and wit.

Michael Yussef Greene (Casey), Omar Laguerre-Lewis (Rexy), and Anthony DeRose (Miss Tracy Mills) in The Legend of Georgia McBride. Photo: Kris Laliberte

Under Gia Yarn’s direction, the play moves easily between traditionally-staged scenes and drag performances delivered directly to the Burbage audience, whose members are invited (but not required) to interact with the performers as they work the crowd during their numbers. During these interactive performances, Burbage’s blackbox space transforms into Cleo’s bar, collapsing the space between the actors and the drag artists they portray. It's a pointed nod to the play’s theme about finding yourself through performance — and also a recipe for a lot of fun.

The show's small cast is committed and engaging, offering spirited, character-driven performances. As Casey, Michael Yussef Greene captures the character’s charming guilelessness and vulnerability; even when he’s making mistakes (and he sure does make some) Greene’s Casey remains endearingly sincere. Anthony DeRose — known locally for his performances as Jacqueline DiMera — brings brassy wit and hard-earned wisdom to drag star Miss Tracy Mills, and Omar Laguerre-Lewis is a scene-stealer as Mills’s outspoken performance partner, Rexy. Sabrina Youn imbues Casey’s understanding-but-exasperated wife, Jo, with a gentle groundedness that anchors their relationship, and Brien Lang brings wit and warmth to Cleo’s owner Eddie, whose bottom-line mentality melts into genuine appreciation for his unconventional stars.

As fun as the whole affair is, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is also a timely statement about the power of drag to create community among our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, expand our definitions of family, and transform our fixed notions of who we are and what we can become. As Rexy reminds us, “Drag is a raised fist inside a sequined glove” — a radical self-embrace that refuses shame. This is the real reason drag performance is under attack in our country, and it’s the reason to keep defending its right to dazzle us with truth, wit, and bright, burning joy.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE runs at Burbage through June 8th at 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI. Tickets are $30 (general admission) and $15 (students); they are available online at www.burbagetheatre.org. For more information, call 401-484-0355 or email boxoffice@burbagetheatre.org.



Photos by Kris Laliberte

