Review: DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN by Head Trick Theatre

Head Trick Theatre’s emotionally intense, and powerfully performed production of Erwin Sylvanus’ ‘Dr. Korczak and the Children’ translated by George E. Wellwarth, immerses the audience in a heartwrenching true story that is ever so timely to this day.

This impactful play was written in 1957 by Sylvanus and was translated soon after by Wellwarth as the production gained more recognition. This play tells the real life story of Dr. Janusz Korczak (Frederick P. Dodge), a Polish-Jewish pediatrician, who ran an orphanage consisting of 66 different children and several nurses during the dark days of the Holocaust in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942. Korczak is rightfully looked at as a Polish hero for his courageous actions during a time period in our world’s history where kindness and empathy like his were truly needed.

Throughout the course of this show, the setting changes a few times, without the set ever really changing at all. Guided by a powerful narrator, Cheryl Dedora-Pynn, and swiftly assisted by fellow actor Emma Starbird, who we saw take on several different roles, they helped take the audience from scene to scene and immerse us in every setting. This production took place in an empty black box theater with three black chairs, but the excellent and clear dialogue from these actors set up every scene with perfection and you couldn’t help but get lost in the world around you. They painted each setting with their words and it worked.

We not only got the heroic story of Janusz Korczak, but also the harrowing background of the very Nazi commander (Jeff H. Nguyen) who came to inform Korczak that both him and his children would be deported to a concentration camp. Two polar opposite characters with extremely different views of the world playing opposite of each other. It was particularly powerful to watch both characters getting ready for the deportation of the orphanage on opposite sides of the stage, as Korczak sings and prays on stage right, as the commander laughs and salutes Adolf Hitler on stage left.

Directed by Rebecca Maxfield, this show was executed intensely and perfectly. Every decision felt intentional; from the lack of set, to the lack of costumes, to the very precise lighting changes. Not having the flashy costumes or set to distract you from the important story that was unfolding in front of you, forces you to pay attention. And if an audience member pays attention to this story and this production, they will be walking out of that black box theater feeling a call to action.

As the country around us slowly dips into a more divided place, this story came across like a warning of what that path looks like. And much like Dedora-Pynn excellently explained near the end of the production; this isn’t just a story of death, it is a story of life. Because the fight does not end with Janusz Korczak in 1942. And the decision to have the lights shine on nobody, but the audience as the final speech played out was absolutely brilliant. The fight is in our hands now. It was a historically eye opening production for those that were not informed, but also as timely as ever.

Now, as for the acting in this production, the four actors named above told this story as sincere and real as they possibly could. Dodge played Korczak with so much heart and true emotion, and his love for those kids came across beautifully. He won over the hearts of the entire audience. His monologue after he found out about the fate of his orphanage was captivating and emotional. A truly unforgettable and passionate performance.

Dedora-Pynn is a powerhouse of an actor. Both in the opening and the closing of this production, her words held so much weight and were delivered with such power and tenacity. Along with the excellent performance of Starbird, they both laid the foundation for every scene. Starbird showed great range by tackling a few different roles as the scenes played on; playing both the commander’s wife as well as a nurse for the orphanage.

Nguyen commanded that stage every single time they spoke. Being cast as a pretty difficult and heavy role to take on, they tackled it with grace and were as intentionally unlikeable as possible. From how they spoke to their wife early on, all the way to the unfortunate ending of this story, there was nothing to like about this character; and that’s credited to a brilliant performance by Nguyen. Particularly the moment of emotion they showed after they took the children away, showing a very brief moment of remorse, but it was too late. Complex, difficult, and impressive.

Stage Manager, Blanche Case, and Lighting Designer, Derek Laurendea, deserve their credit as well for the simplistic yet intentional tech in this production. Every lighting cue was simple, but so effective; all the way up to the very last powerful cue of the show.

‘Dr. Korczak and the Children’ is a must see production by Head Trick Theatre. This theatre company has never been afraid to tackle the real and uncomfortable topics in their productions, and that is what theatre is all about. This production was as informative, and as inspiring, as it was gutting.

Head Trick Theatre’s ‘Dr. Korczak and the Children’ runs through August 24th at AS220, 95 Empire Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, visit https://www.headtricktheatre.org.

Photo by Head Trick Theatre

