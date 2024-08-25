Review: 42ND STREET at Theatre By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Haney's Theatre By The Sea topped off its 91st season in spectacular fashion, with the toe-tapping, eye-popping spectacle that is "42nd Street".

Premiering in 1980 with Best Musical and Choreography honors, "42nd Street" is the story of 1930's Broadway and the sacrifices, heartbreak, and persistence that it takes to succeed.

This final Theatre By The Sea production of its 91st season was the perfect fit for all of us in need of a production to dive into, dance with, and clap to all night long.

The musical follows Broadway newcomer Peggy Sawyer, played wonderfully by Laura Guley, trying to make her way on Broadway. Patrick Ryan Sullivan plays the direct and difficult director Julian Marsh, realizing this production, "Pretty Lady" needs to be a hit or it could be his last. Long past her prime prima donna actress Dorothy Brock, played by Merrill Peiffer, has forced herself to fit into this production mostly because it's bankrolled by her beau Abner Dillon, played by Beau Allen. But when a mishap occurs on stage that impacts Brock's future performances, who can step up before the musical is canceled and more than 100 people lose their jobs? Does a newcomer have what it takes to take over the lead?

"42nd Street" is filled with so many wonderful sets and actors, many of them who literally steal the show like the sarcastic leading tenor Billy Lawlor, played spectacularly by Ashton Lambert (look for him in the great "Dames" musical number) and "Pretty Lady" co-writer and producer Maggie Jones, played perfectly by North Kingston's Kat Gold, who took the musical number "Go Into Your Dance" to another level.

There are a number of musical numbers that you will know, from "I Only Have Eyes for You", "Lullaby of Broadway" and "We're in the Money" to others you've likely heard of including the main title "42nd Street" and "Shuffle Off to Buffalo". Anytime Annie, played by Maggie Mae Roach, is incredible as one of the chorus girls who stands behind Peggy getting Brock's part and sticking with it no matter what. Annie's "There's a Sunny Side to Ev'ry Situation" was one of our favorites of the night as was Brock's "You're Getting to Be a Habit with me".

The musical runs a little over two hours with a fifteen-minute intermission but this show passes by as if it was a mere 15 minutes, it's that much fun! When my wife and I got to the show, we were mostly exhausted by the week that just passed and this colorful, dance-focused show rejuvenated us, as the show pushed its energy into the crowd we all felt the fever of the incredible tap-dancing take us over. Besides maybe "Singin' In the Rain" as a close second, we have never seen a production of incredible tap dancers as we did with this set. So incredibly choreographed to the exact second, the audience was captivated by it all and you will be too. Theatre doesn't always have to be dramatic, it can be so much fun and long after the production was over, on our hour-plus ride home, we kept the music of "42nd Street" going all the way as we sang along. It's that much of a special production for the entire family!

Photo by Mark Turek

