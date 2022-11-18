Providence Performing Arts Center And The VETS Announce Cyber Monday And Holiday Sale Offerings

The holiday season is fast approaching! The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and The VETS have announced their Cyber Monday sale on Monday, November 28, 2022 at ppacri.org and thevetsri.com and their annual Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 12:01A to 11:59P online, and in-person from 10A to 5P.



From 12:01A to 11:59P on Monday, November 28, all ticket service* fees will be waived for online purchases at ppacri.org and thevetsri.com - simply enter the code NOFEE2022 when purchasing tickets to PPAC shows and/or the code NOFEEVETS22 when purchasing tickets to events at The VETS. *PPAC's $4 restoration charge and The VETS' $4 per ticket facility fee are NOT WAIVED for the Cyber Monday NOFEE promotion. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts and no adjustments are allowed on prior purchases. Tickets are subject to availability, and prices are subject to change without notice; other restrictions may apply.

On Saturday, December 3, save 25% off regularly priced tickets for selected seating and performances during PPAC's/The VETS' annual Holiday Sale. Save online at ppacri.org and thevetsri.com from 12:01A to 11:59P. For PPAC shows, enter the code HOME; for shows at The VETS, use the code CHEER. You can also save in person at the PPAC Box Office window (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence) or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 10A to 5P.



Please see below for a listing of participating shows. Availability for the Holiday Sale availability varies for each participating show; please note that some exclusions apply.

Holiday Sale seating is available in selected locations on a show-by-show basis. PPAC's VIP/Golden Circle and Rear 2nd Dress Circle Seating and The VETS' Front Orchestra, Mezzanine, and Second Balcony Seating are not included in the Holiday Sale offer; other restrictions may apply. Offer is unavailable for Saturday evening performances.

The Holiday Sale discount does not include PPAC's $4 per ticket restoration charge or The VETS' $4 per ticket facility fee. Discounted seating is subject to availability and no other offers may be combined with the Holiday Sale discount. There are no refunds or adjustments on prior purchases.

Not sure which show to choose? Seasonal holiday PPAC eGift cards, with customized messaging, ("Grateful," "Happy Hanukkah," "Happy Holidays," or "Merry Christmas") are instantly available at ppacri.org/giftcards; eGift cards are available for purchase in denominations ranging from $25 to $500.

PPAC's classic (hard copy) gift cards with a presentation sleeve are available in any denomination at the Box Office window or by phone at 401. 421.ARTS (2787); online, the classic gift card is available in fixed denominations, ranging from $25 to $250. If desired, the Box Office will mail the gift card to your friend or family member. Please note that eGift cards and classic gift cards are not included in the Holiday Sale discount.

A gift card to The VETS is a great holiday treat for family, friends, or colleagues; they'll have a chance to experience music, comedy, and culture at any time of the year! The VETS gift cards are available online at thevetsri.com, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the Box Office window. Holiday Sale pricing does not apply to gift card purchases.

If you can't wait for December 3 and want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, sign up for PPAC's e-list at ppacri.org/email for early access to savings!

PPAC will collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season! PPAC is pleased to partner with WPRI CBS 12 and Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses to bring good cheer and joy to Rhode Island children.

We will collect donations for Toys for Tots during the Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 3, at An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee on Sunday, December 4, The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Wednesday, December 7, and Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show on Saturday, December 10. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy with you to the Theatre and place your donation in the Toys for Tots box, located near the Box Office window.