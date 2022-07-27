Photos: First Look at Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA At Theatre By The Sea

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through August 13.

The Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music will delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale.

The magical production features an incredible live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the memorable moments including the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more - plus some surprising new twists!

Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago." This is a hilarious and romantic experience for anyone of any age who has ever had a dream.

For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.