Photos: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE at The Gamm Theatre

The production is running now through November 30.

By: Nov. 09, 2025
Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune is running at the Gamm Theatre in Rhode Island now through November 30.

Written by Terrence McNally, the 2020 Tony nominee for Best Revival of a Play tells the story of Frankie and Johnny, two middle-aged adults in the late night hours of their first date.

After working a late shift at a New York diner, short-order cook Johnny persuades waitress Frankie to stay a little longer. What begins as a one-night stand turns into an intimate journey of vulnerability, trust, and the hope that love might still be possible in middle age. With sparkling dialogue and aching honesty, this romantic two-hander reminds us that sometimes, the quietest stories are the most profound. This tender, raw, and surprisingly funny portrait of two lonely souls reaching for connection is McNally at his best.

The production stars Anthony Goes and Liliane Klein, and is directed by Rachel Walshe.

Check out photos here!

Photo credit: Cat Laine

Photos: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE at The Gamm Theatre Image
Anthony Goes and Liliane Klein

