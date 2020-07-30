PPAC and The VETS Commit to GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Program

The Providence Performing Arts Center and the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS) have announced their commitment to achieve Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, PPAC and The VETS will implement the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in each facility.



As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility's readiness for biorisk situations. The program will verify that PPAC and The VETS implement best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.



"The safety of our guests and our staff members is our top priority," said PPAC President and CEO J.L. "Lynn" Singleton. "As we move through the process of accreditation, we will collaborate with GBAC to enhance our guidelines and procedures for cleaning, sanitation, and infectious disease prevention to ensure everyone's health while they attend a future performance at our beautiful theatre."



"The GBAC Star™ accreditation is considered the gold standard of cleaning for the facilities industry," said PPAC General Manager Alan Chille. "It is our hope that with this accreditation, our guests can feel assured that they will be experiencing and enjoying live entertainment in the safest way possible."



"The VETS is committed to a safe and clean environment for its guests, artists, and employees, and the GBAC STAR™ accreditation is an integral part of that commitment," said The VETS General Manager Dan Schwartz. "Through the program's detailed risk assessment and response measures, it is our goal to bring our guests added comfort in experiencing live performances in Rhode Island."



"GBAC STAR™ accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR™, PPAC and The VETS will receive third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."



To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, PPAC and The VETS will demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR™ accreditation at www.gbac.org.



