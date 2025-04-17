Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Details Daily Festival Lineups

The festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition on August 1-3.
This summer, the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition. One of the longest-running and most storied festivals in America will return August 1-3 where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity.
Following this week’s initial lineup announcement, the daily lineups have been revealed. with The Roots, Raye, Thee Sacred Souls, The Yussef Dayes Experience and more on Friday, August 1st, Janelle Monáe, Willow, Dianne Reeves and more on Saturday, August 2nd and Jacob Collier, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, De La Soul and more closing out the festival on Sunday, August 3rd. The full lineup by day is listed below.
All ticket types are on sale today, April 17 at 1 PM ET via DICE. Student tickets are only for students aged 10-25. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free except for Jazz Lounge Tickets. Only 2 children allowed per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over will need a full priced admission ticket.
Friday, August 1
The Roots
Raye
Thee Sacred Souls
The Yussef Dayes Experience
Rachael & Vilray
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Sofi Tukker (Butter Set)
Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller
Ron Carter Quartet
The Philadelphia Experiment
Kenny Garrett
Moses Yoofee Trio
BCUC
Bobby Sanabria & Seteto Ibiano
Darius Jones Trio
Aaron Parks Little Big
Tyreek McDole
Saturday, August 2
Janelle Monáe
To Be Announced
Willow
To Be Announced
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio
Knower
Samm Henshaw
Terence Blanchard: Flow
Cartoons
Kokoroko
Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio
Maimouna Youssef
Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes
Rich Ruth
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
New Jazz Underground
Sunday, August 3
Jacob Collier
Jorja Smith
De La Soul
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Christian McBride Big Band
La Lom
Cymande
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
Stanley Jordan Solo
Kiefer
Emmet Cohen Trio
Lakecia Benjamin
Ekep Nkwelle
Etienne Charles & Creole Soul
Isaiah Sharkey
Parlor Greens
