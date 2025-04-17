Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Details Daily Festival Lineups

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition. One of the longest-running and most storied festivals in America will return August 1-3 where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity.

Following this week’s initial lineup announcement, the daily lineups have been revealed. with The Roots, Raye, Thee Sacred Souls, The Yussef Dayes Experience and more on Friday, August 1st, Janelle Monáe, Willow, Dianne Reeves and more on Saturday, August 2nd and Jacob Collier, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, De La Soul and more closing out the festival on Sunday, August 3rd. The full lineup by day is listed below.

All ticket types are on sale today, April 17 at 1 PM ET via DICE. Student tickets are only for students aged 10-25. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free except for Jazz Lounge Tickets. Only 2 children allowed per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over will need a full priced admission ticket.

Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Daily Line-Up

Friday, August 1

The Roots

Raye

Thee Sacred Souls

The Yussef Dayes Experience

Rachael & Vilray

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sofi Tukker (Butter Set)

Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller

Ron Carter Quartet

The Philadelphia Experiment

Kenny Garrett

Moses Yoofee Trio

BCUC

Bobby Sanabria & Seteto Ibiano

Darius Jones Trio

Aaron Parks Little Big

Tyreek McDole

Saturday, August 2

Janelle Monáe

To Be Announced

Willow

To Be Announced

Dianne Reeves

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio

Knower

Samm Henshaw

Terence Blanchard: Flow

Cartoons

Kokoroko

Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio

Maimouna Youssef

Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes

Rich Ruth

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

New Jazz Underground

Sunday, August 3

Jacob Collier

Jorja Smith

Esperanza Spalding

De La Soul

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Christian McBride Big Band

La Lom

Cymande

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

Stanley Jordan Solo

Kiefer

Emmet Cohen Trio

Lakecia Benjamin

Ekep Nkwelle

Etienne Charles & Creole Soul

Isaiah Sharkey

Parlor Greens

