Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Choreography - Professional
Best Choreography - Semi-Professional
Best Costumes - Professional
Best Costumes - Semi-Professional
Best Director (Musical) - Professional
Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Best Director (Play) - Professional
Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional
Best Lighting Design - Professional
Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional
Best Musical - Professional
Best Musical - Semi-Professional
Best Play - Professional
Best Play - Semi-Professional
Best Sound Design - Professional
Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional
Best Stage Design - Professional
Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional
Jude Sandy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 34%
Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 32%
Jason Loete - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 16%
Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 19%
Kyle Buonfiglio - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 15%
Kevin Broccoli - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Stephen Berenson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 23%
Thom Warren - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 15%
Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 23%
Nick Gallo - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 19%
Christopher Margadonna - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 16%
Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 29%
Joe Wilson jr. - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 28%
Anthony Goes - TRUE WEST - The Gamm Theatre 22%
Mike Daniels - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%
Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 23%
Rudy Ru - MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Epic Theatre Company 10%
Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%
Kai Tshikosi - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 23%
Dan Perkins - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 14%
ANDREW IACOVELLI - OUR TOWN - BURBAGE THEATRE CO. 10%
Rebecca Gibel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 32%
Allsun O'Malley - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 13%
Samantha Lima - FREAKY FRIDAY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Dalita Getzoyan - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 13%
Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 48%
SHANNON HARTMAN - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%
Katie Claire McGrath - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 17%
Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre 17%
Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 11%
Lily Ferreira - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 36%
Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 20%
Julia Atwood - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 18%
Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 18%
Tammy Brown - HAMLET - Contemporary Theater Company 14%
Betsy Rinaldi - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company 12%
Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 37%
Angela Brazil - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
Anastasia Lafrance - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 20%
Victoria Ezikovich - GIDION’S KNOT - Counter Productions Theatre Company 18%
Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 18%
Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 61%
Kelli Barclay - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 39%
Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 28%
Brieanna Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 27%
Julia Gillis - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 17%
Andy Jean - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 27%
Kara Harmon - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 26%
Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 24%
Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 45%
Victoria Ezikovich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 21%
Emma Impagliazzo and Trey Hendley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 16%
Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 34%
Josh Short - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%
Richard Sabellico - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 23%
Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 19%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%
Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 52%
Taibi Magar - PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 39%
Taibi Magar - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 9%
Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 18%
Kira Hawkridge and Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - CREATION X - OUT LOUD Theatre 14%
Catherine Fox - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 13%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 34%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 23%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 14%
ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 11%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 36%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 27%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 21%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 15%
THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 12%
Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
Jose Santiago - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 21%
Steve McLellan - NIGHT WATCH - The Gamm Theatre 13%
Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 25%
Dean Palmer, Jr. - TOMMY - Bristol Theatre Company 18%
Alexander Sprague - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 29%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 25%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 18%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 12%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 18%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 19%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 10%
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%
Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 44%
Joanna Lynn Staub - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 29%
Mikaal Suleiman - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 23%
Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 25%
Tom Carroll - SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 22%
Jason Karol - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 21%
Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 51%
Kyle Dixon - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 26%
Kyle Dixon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre by the Sea 18%
Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 30%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
Allii Fontaine and Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%
