Gamm Stages JUDY MOODY & STINK Play For Young Audiences

The Gamm Education Department presents Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt by Megan McDonald, adapted by Allison Gregory. Local actor, musician and playwright Dave Rabinow will direct adult actors in a variety of roles in this exciting stage adaptation based on the beloved, award-winning book series. This rollicking play for young audiences and their families finds Judy and Stink in a race to win the "Pirate Challenge," and give Judy more than a boring T-shirt to represent her amazing summer vacation.

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt marks The Gamm's third season producing a play for young audiences adapted from a popular children's book series. The past two shows, adapted from Bill Harley's Charlie Bumpers books, were resounding successes. Gamm Education Director Susie Schutt said she expects Judy Moody & Stink to draw even larger audiences because of the series' trademark humor and grade-school sensibility that its fans enjoy.

"Promoting reading and enhancing literacy skills are integral to our mission at The Gamm, so we're excited to stage a story from the Judy Moody & Stink series," Schutt said. "We hope that young audiences will not only enjoy the show, but have a renewed and invigorated interest in reading."

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt runs from October 10-16 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI.

Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $10 for all ages. Seating is general admission. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

An additional performance on Friday, October 18 at 7 pm at Lincoln School in Providence will help kick off this year's Rhode Island Festival of Children's Book and Authors, with Megan McDonald in attendance. Details at www.lincolnschool.org/life-at-lincoln/rhode-island-festival-of-childrens-books-and-authors.





