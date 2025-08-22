FROM HERE TO WHERE Will Have World Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wilbury Theatre Group will kick off its 2025/26 Main Series Season with the world premiere of From Here to Where, a new musical with book by Umberto Crenca and music by The Gillen Street Ensemble. Running September 18 through October 5, the piece will unfold less like a traditional story and more like a reckoning, incorporating monologue, music, movement, sculpture, film, and satire. The production will shift between psychic vignettes, sacred ritual, and primal scream, creating an unclassifiable, visceral theatrical experience.

Part lyrical sermon, part political exorcism, and part late-night jam session, From Here to Where is an ensemble-driven living composition that will confront questions of existence, power, and transformation. At the center is The Gillen Street Ensemble—Heather Ahern, Chris Anderson, Susan Clausen, Umberto Crenca, Alan Greco, Alice Jackson (a.k.a. Cyberbully), Mitch Mackenzie, and Cliff Wood—whose performances are described as both intentional and abstract. Set design will be by Monica Shinn, lighting design by Andy Russ, and stage management by Maxime Hendrikse Liu. With its improvisational foundation, no two performances will be alike.

“Creating a home where groundbreaking artists in our community can take risks, experiment, and share their voices has always been at the heart of our mission at the Wilbury Group,” said Artistic Director Josh Short. “With From Here to Where, we’ve been able to collaborate with The Gillen Street Ensemble in bringing this ambitious new work to life over the course of nine months. It reflects the spirit of collaboration and fearless expression that is the hallmark of our favorite theatrical experiences.”

Bassist Susan Clausen describes the piece as “a journey, born from relationships, communing and listening,” while drummer Alan Greco notes, “This is an improvisational ensemble in which the performers are free to respond to one another without any hard-and-fast rules about where the music will take us.” Crenca adds, “The work is personal without fitting comfortably in any particular genre of art or performance—a bit of an assault on the senses with love.”

Tickets and season memberships are available at thewilburygroup.org.

About Wilbury Theatre Group

Founded in 2010, Wilbury Theatre Group is a nonprofit company recognized for its dedication to innovative and thought-provoking performance. A recipient of the 2018 National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, Wilbury produces new works and reimagined classics while fostering adventurous storytelling and dialogue within the community. The company also presents FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, New England’s largest fringe festival.