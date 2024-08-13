EDDIE IZZARD –THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 YEARS Comes to Providence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eddie Izzard – The Remix: The First 35 Years is coming to The VETS in Providence on October 6. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am.

Eddie Izzard –The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever loyal audiences to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights.

Eddies 35 years of sell- out comedy shows stretch from The Ambassadors in 1993 to Wunderbar in 2019. Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr. Steven’s or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It’s a glorious chance to ‘maybe’ find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It’s highly likely that no night will be exactly the same so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2024 live Remix Tour." -- Eddie Izzard

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35 year career talking thought provoking, nonsense, who could resist? Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, in which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically-acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie and Stripped, Force Majeure and now Wunderbar. Force Majeure became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German and Spanish)

