Ballet RI Unveils 47th Season: 'Art & Literature Meet Ballet'

Ballet RI will present the opening of its 47th season at the Woodman Center with Art & Literature Meet Ballet. This enchanting performance bridges the worlds of visual artistry, literature, and dance. The breathtaking production combines sculpture, opera, poetry, and the timeless tale of Don Quixote through mesmerizing choreography, promising to captivate audiences and ignite their imaginations.
Join us on a remarkable journey as Art & Literature Meet Ballet transcends traditional boundaries, showcasing the beautiful intersections of creativity. With stunning performances that blend visual and literary masterpieces, this production invites audiences to explore the vibrant connections between various creative forms.
The program includes:
Art & Literature Meet Ballet is an extraordinary experience celebrating artistic disciplines' confluence. With world-class dancers, innovative choreography, and an eclectic blend of literary and visual influences, Ballet RI's 47th season opener is not to be missed.
November 1, 2024 - 7:30 pm
November 2, 2024 - 1:30 pm
November 2, 2024 - 7:30 pm
November 3, 2024 - 1:30 pm
November 9, 2024 - 7:30 pm (Westerly's United Theatre)
Location: Woodman Center, 250 Lloyd Ave, Providence, RI
Tickets: https://balletri.org/performances/#literature
For more information, visit Ballet RI
