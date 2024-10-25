Ballet RI Unveils 47th Season: 'Art & Literature Meet Ballet'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet RI will present the opening of its 47th season at the Woodman Center with Art & Literature Meet Ballet. This enchanting performance bridges the worlds of visual artistry, literature, and dance. The breathtaking production combines sculpture, opera, poetry, and the timeless tale of Don Quixote through mesmerizing choreography, promising to captivate audiences and ignite their imaginations.

Join us on a remarkable journey as Art & Literature Meet Ballet transcends traditional boundaries, showcasing the beautiful intersections of creativity. With stunning performances that blend visual and literary masterpieces, this production invites audiences to explore the vibrant connections between various creative forms.

The program includes:

Don Quixote Suite: Inspired by Cervantes' classic novel and reimagined by renowned choreographer Yury Yanowsky, this piece brings to life the adventures of the valiant Don Quixote.

Rodin: Yacobson breathes life into Auguste Rodin's iconic sculptures, transforming these timeless works of art into dynamic movement.

When Love: Helen Pickett's evocative duet, set to the finale of Philip Glass' opera Einstein on the Beach, promises to transport audiences into a world of poignant emotion and grace.

Beekeeper: In this striking work, Yury Yanowsky transforms Charles Tomlinson's poetry into expressive dance, blending word and movement into a powerful, unified performance.

Art & Literature Meet Ballet is an extraordinary experience celebrating artistic disciplines' confluence. With world-class dancers, innovative choreography, and an eclectic blend of literary and visual influences, Ballet RI's 47th season opener is not to be missed.

Performance Dates:

November 1, 2024 - 7:30 pm

November 2, 2024 - 1:30 pm

November 2, 2024 - 7:30 pm

November 3, 2024 - 1:30 pm

November 9, 2024 - 7:30 pm (Westerly's United Theatre)

Location: Woodman Center, 250 Lloyd Ave, Providence, RI

Tickets: https://balletri.org/performances/#literature

For more information, visit Ballet RI

