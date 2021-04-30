Alton Brown Will Come to PPAC With BEYOND THE EATS in October

Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced "Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" will visit the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30P. Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10A at ppacri.org . Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office window and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10A. Beginning Monday, May 3, PPAC Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P.

Tickets are $79.50 - $39.50; a limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $150. Patrons who purchase the VIP Experience will be invited to attend Alton Brown 's pre-show sound check followed by a Q&A session. VIPs will also have first access to purchase tour merchandise and will receive a VIP laminate when they enter the theatre. Ticket pricing is subject to change without notice; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music, and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of "Good Eats," "Good Eats: Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return." He also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and served as the culinary commentator on "Iron Chef America." There are two James Beard Awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for "Good Eats" that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown ; Twitter: @altonbrown; Instagram: @altonbrown; or use the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.