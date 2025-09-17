AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE to Return to PPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



16-time Grammy award winning producer David Foster and singer/actor Katharine McPhee are extending their highly successful tour. Foster, who has been anointed the “Hitman” by the music industry, will continue, along with McPhee, their “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” tour with newly added dates starting on January 30, 2026 in Bensalem, PA. “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” makes its second return engagement to the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 7P. The powerhouse duo previously performed “An Intimate Evening” on Mother’s Day in 2024 and a holiday and hits version of the incredibly popular title in December 2022.

Tickets for “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” will go on sale on Friday, September 19 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence), online at and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). On Friday, September 19, the Box Office will be open until 7:30P. Regular Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

“An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love,” selections from Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re The Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more. They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine’s fans.

Audiences love the banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them and the stories behind the songs.

Commenting on the tour, Foster and McPhee say, “We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year.”