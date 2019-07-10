2019 Providence Fringe Schedule Announced

Featuring more than 300 artists in over 100 performances at venues throughout Olneyville, the 2019 Providence Fringe Festival is a community-centered celebration of groundbreaking work, the independent spirit, and our neighborhood of Olneyville past, present, and future.

Check out the schedule online, download it as a pdf, and make your plans for FRINGEPVD!

*Schedule and performances subject to change. Current as of 7/10/19.

Presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, the Steel Yard, and with participation from more than two dozen community partners from throughout Olneyville, venues for FRINGEPVD 2019 include Sprout CoWorking Space, Nicholson File Art Studios, RiffRaff Bookstore & Bar, The Wilbury Theatre Group, Donigian Park, and seven performance spaces inside the WaterFire Arts Center.

The Festival kicks off on Monday, July 22 at The Wilbury Theatre Group with the FREE Let's Fringe! Opening Night Party from 7pm-9pm, sponsored by FireWorks Catering, Revival Brewing, and The Avery. Featuring performances by Zoink Zulag and the Galactic Shag, B4 The Other Creations, the Scruffy Artistocrats, the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, and more.

Performances continue Tuesday, July 23 thru Saturday, July 27 at The Wilbury Group with the addition of venues RiffRaff Bookstore and Bar, Sprout CoWorking Space, Nicholson File Artist Studios, seven traditional and non-traditional performance spaces at the WaterFire Arts Center, and Donigian Park, site of The Olneyville Expo: A Celebration of Olneyville Past, Present, and Future. A performative celebration of community created by Darcie Dennigan, Jesse Hawley, and James Stanley, The Olneyville Expo is presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with the City of Providence Dept. of Art, Culture, Tourism, with support from WaterFire Providence, the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, and a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation Community Grant program.

And on Saturday July 27 from 3pm-6pm The Providence Fringe Festival presents the 5th annual Family Fringe Day! at Donigian Park. Bring the kids for a day of activities and performances more than a dozen local and visiting artists, including the Manton Avenue Project, Bring Your Own Improv, United Way, Olneyville Community Library, YMCA of Providence, Write Rhode Island, and more!

Performances continue at all venues through the evening on July 27, culminating with a procession from Donigian Park through Olneyville to the Main Hall of WaterFire Arts Center for the 2019 FRINGEPVD Closing Party & Awards Ceremony hosted by Matthew Lawrence of Law and Order Party and featuring entertainment by DJ Unkle Thirsty and FRINGEPVD artists past-and-present.

Visit fringepvd.org to view the complete schedule of events and performances, learn more about the venues, read show descriptions, and more.







