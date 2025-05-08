WAIT TIL YOU SEE THIS! 2025 to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Wait Til You See This! 2025, its Second Stage Series of collaborations with emerging artists. This year’s productions include Ride The Cyclone (written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, directed by Jireh Ijeoma; co-production with Pure Life Theatre), The Mansion of Many Apartments (written and directed by Bronwen Carson), Sea Change (written by Tamara Kissane, directed by Rebecca Holderness), and Forgive Us, Gustavito (devised and performed by the ensemble). The four plays will run in repertory, June 11 – 29, 2025 at Burning Coal Theatre.



Ride The Cyclone by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, will perform Saturday, June 14th at 2:00pm; Sunday, June 15th, Saturday, June 28th, and Sunday, June 29th, at 5:00 pm; Friday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 18th at 7:30 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available for purchase at https://www.purelifetheatre.com/buy-tickets.



The Mansion of Many Apartments by Bronwen Carson will perform Sunday, June 22nd, and Saturday, June 28th at 2:00pm; Saturday, June 14th at 5:00pm; Wednesday, June 11th, Saturday, June 21st, and Friday, June 27th at 7:30pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/ .



Sea Change by Tamara Kissane performs Sunday, June 15th, and Sunday, June 22nd at 2pm; Thursday, June 12th, Saturday, June 14th, Saturday, June 21st, and Wednesday, June 25th at 7:30 pm; at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/.



Forgive Us, Gustavito devised by the Otherland Ensemble, performs Saturday, June 21st, and Sunday, June 29th at 2:00pm; Thursday, June 19th, Friday, June 20th, Thursday, June 26th, and Saturday, June 28th at 7:30pm at Burning Coal Theater.

