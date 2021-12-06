Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Raleigh: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 61%



MARAT/SADE

39%

Maggie Hatfield -- St. John's MCC

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 43%

Victoria J. Bender - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 15%

Kishara McKnight - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 49%

Tim Seib - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 17%

Eric Woodall - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Play

Aurelia Belfield - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 25%

Dustin Britt - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 24%

Patrick Torres - THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 15%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre 36%

Charlie Brady - LIVING ROOM LIVE! - Theatre Raleigh 25%

Charlie Brady - SIPS & SCRIPTS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Capital Arts Theater Guild 21%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 41%

David Ray - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 24%

Tres Bruce - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 21%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 36%

Jeremy Diamond - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 33%

Samuel Rushen - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 13%



Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 37%

Huck Borden - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 17%

Stephen Roten - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 9%



Best Performer In A Play

Lilly Nelson - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 18%

Simon Kaplan - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 13%

Kimmy Fiorentino - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 30%

Dustin Britt - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaboration 19%

Mindy Sterling - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 18%



Best Play

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 31%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 19%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 42%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 27%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Becca Johnson - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 34%

Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 20%

Becca Johnson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 15%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nikolas Parnell - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 25%

Eric Alexander Collins - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 23%

Eric Alexander Collins - 9 TO 5 - NCT 17%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company 56%

OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 24%

CAROLINA COUNTRY CABARET - Temple Theatre Company 12%



Best Streaming Play

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 29%

YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 18%

FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 27%

Addison Long - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 24%

Ty Shull - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 15%

Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Kathy Day - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 13%

