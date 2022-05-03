Triad Pride Acting Company Presents FALSETTOS
Performances begin this month!
Join the Triad Pride Acting Company for "Falsettos" a hilarious and achingly poignant musical, opening May 20 and running through June 5, 2022. Depicting a modern family before its time, this groundbreaking musical revolves around the lives of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-Bar Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Winner of the 1992 Tony Awards for Best Book and Score, this show provides a look at the paths taken in life and the infinite possibilities that are beautiful reminders that love can tell a million stories.
This production stars Tommy Foster as Marvin, Heather Levinson as Trina, Colton Sims as Whizzer, Brian Kilpatrick as Mendel, Brittany Corne as Dr Charlotte, Emmaline Conlin as Cordelia, and introducing 13 year old, Sage LeWinter, as Jason.
Performances of Falsettos
Greensboro
May 20, 21, 27, 28 at 8:00pm
May 22 & 29 at 2:00pm
Congregational UCC
400 West Radiance Drive
Winston-Salem
June 3 & 4 at 8:00pm
June 5 at 2:00pm
Camel City Playhouse
110 W 7th St
Tickets: General admission $15
Advance tickets at www.triadprideperformingarts.org All guests will be required to wear a mask.
Triad Pride Performing Arts-Entertain, Enlighten, Enrich. A 501c3 non-profit organization.