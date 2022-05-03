Triad Pride Acting Company Presents FALSETTOS

Join the Triad Pride Acting Company for "Falsettos" a hilarious and achingly poignant musical, opening May 20 and running through June 5, 2022. Depicting a modern family before its time, this groundbreaking musical revolves around the lives of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-Bar Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Winner of the 1992 Tony Awards for Best Book and Score, this show provides a look at the paths taken in life and the infinite possibilities that are beautiful reminders that love can tell a million stories.

This production stars Tommy Foster as Marvin, Heather Levinson as Trina, Colton Sims as Whizzer, Brian Kilpatrick as Mendel, Brittany Corne as Dr Charlotte, Emmaline Conlin as Cordelia, and introducing 13 year old, Sage LeWinter, as Jason.

Performances of Falsettos

Greensboro

May 20, 21, 27, 28 at 8:00pm

May 22 & 29 at 2:00pm

Congregational UCC

400 West Radiance Drive

Winston-Salem

June 3 & 4 at 8:00pm

June 5 at 2:00pm

Camel City Playhouse

110 W 7th St

Tickets: General admission $15

Advance tickets at www.triadprideperformingarts.org All guests will be required to wear a mask.

Triad Pride Performing Arts-Entertain, Enlighten, Enrich. A 501c3 non-profit organization.