Theatre Raleigh Presents Award-Winning Comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Theatre Raleigh has announced its upcoming presentation of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" from July 17-28, 2024, at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center in North Raleigh.

Theatre Raleigh is a professional, nonprofit theater company renowned for featuring both Broadway stars and local and regional talent at its North Raleigh venue. Since 2023, the theater has hosted acclaimed performers such as Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz.

Written by Christopher Durang, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" is a comedic masterpiece that intertwines Chekhovian themes with contemporary humor. The play revolves around middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who reside in Bucks County, Pa., where they engage in constant bickering and reflection on their uneventful lives. Their world is disrupted when their glamorous movie-star sister, Masha, returns home with her much younger lover, Spike. Tensions rise, old wounds are reopened, and the future of their family home is thrown into uncertainty. Adding to the chaos are the clairvoyant maid Cassandra and the charming aspiring actress Nina, creating a hilarious and poignant exploration of sibling rivalry, regret, and the pursuit of happiness. Originally premiered in 2012, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" received critical acclaim, winning the Tony Award for Best Play, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Play.

Directed by Tim Sieb, this production features a talented ensemble cast that promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. Returning to the stage after a 20-year hiatus is Eric Woodall, former executive artistic director of North Carolina Theatre who is starring in the role of Vanya.

"So much about this production feels like capturing lightning in a bottle," said Sieb, the show's director. "The recent passing of playwright Christopher Durang makes his words and sentiments all the more poignant, and each member of this extraordinary cast seems tailor made for their roles, as if the play was written just for them. Additionally, we have the unique pleasure of welcoming back our homegrown hero, Eric Woodall, to the stage as an actor. After years of sharing his talents as a producer, director, and casting director to productions on Broadway and nationwide, his return is magical and has created a buzz throughout the theater community."

Joining Woodall will be Courtney Balan, as Sonia, whose previous work includes the original Broadway companies of "The Prom," "Finding Neverland," "Cry-Baby," "In My Life," and the 2016 revival of 'Falsettos." Making their Theatre Raleigh debuts are award-winning television, film and stage actor Angela Pierce as Masha and New York-based actor Reed Lancaster as Spike.

Event Details:

Dates: July 17-28, 2024

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Venue: De Ann S. Jones Theatre, Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27616

Cost: $33-$50

Purchase tickets at https://theatreraleigh.com/vanya-sonia-masha-spike/

