Theatre Raleigh Announces Cast for Production of YELLOW FACE

Following their sold out run of Forever Plaid, Theatre Raleigh continues their 2022 Main Stage Season with Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. Leading this production are Hansel Tan (Off-Broadway: Ping Pong and Unlock'd) as DHH and Pascal Pastrana (Broadway: Mean Girls) as Marcus.

Raleigh and Triangle locals bring their talents in supporting roles with Ali Evarts as Jane & Others, Kylie Robinson as Leah Anne Cho & Others, Brook North as Stuart Ostro & Others, and Liam Yates as Announcer and Others. Alan Ariano (Broadway: M. Butterfly, The King and I and Miss Saigon) also supports as HYH & Others



Telly Leung (Broadway: Aladdin, Alle giance, and Godspell) provides his incredible talents and personal experiences to Raleigh as the director of this production.



"I remember seeing the original off-Broadway production at The Public Theater in 2008 and loving David's well-crafted show biz comedy - but also loving the conversation that was had long after the curtain went down," said Leung. "It's 13 years later, and I'm hoping this play will resonate and once again invoke laughter, and continue the necessary conversations about race that will bring us all closer together."



About the show:

Yellow Face explores the lines between truth and fiction; they blur with hilarious and moving results in David Henry Hwang's unreliable memoir. Asian-American playwright DHH, fresh off his Tony Award win for M. Butterfly, leads a protest against the casting of Jonathan Pryce as the Eurasian pimp in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, condemning the practice as "yellowface." His position soon comes back to haunt him when he mistakes a Caucasian actor, Marcus G. Dahlman, for mixed-race, and casts him in the lead Asian role of his own Broadwaybound comedy, Face Value. When DHH discovers the truth of Marcus' ethnicity, he tries to conceal his blunder to protect his reputation as an Asian-American role model by passing the actor off as a "Siberian Jew."



Yellow Face opens at Theatre Raleigh's TR Studio on June 22nd with tickets starting at $30. To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh. secure.force.com/ticket/#/



TR Studio is located at 3027 Barrow Drive.

About Theatre Raleigh: Theatre Raleigh is professional, non-profit theatre company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Mission: Theatre Raleigh is a homegrown theatre company producing intimate theatre experiences in the heart of Raleigh that engage our community, foster regional artists, and elevate professional theatre in our city. Our work centers around creating high quality theatrical experiences that resonate with our audiences. We are committed to building a community of artists and arts-supporters here in the Triangle, to championing the development of new works, and to cultivating the next generation of theatre audiences through ongoing opportunities for learning and engagement.



For more information please go to https://www.theatreraleigh. com